« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 186062 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,782
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11920 on: July 3, 2024, 06:09:43 pm »
Walker one of the back three with Trent as a wing back? Or is that far too hood for our Gareth?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11921 on: July 3, 2024, 06:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  3, 2024, 06:06:56 pm
England have been working on 3 at the back in training according to Joycey.
don't get too worked up.  Southgate thinks that means 3 goalies.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,536
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11922 on: July 3, 2024, 06:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 06:09:43 pm
Walker one of the back three with Trent as a wing back? Or is that far too hood for our Gareth?

Yeah, Walker, Stones, Konsa as a back three, with Trent on the right and Saka on the left, the article seems to suggest. It's just speculation apart from the back three though.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11923 on: July 3, 2024, 07:55:14 pm »
So hes gone into yet another tournament without a fucking clue , and knows his time is up now that people have seen through his lucky tournament runs, so hes desperately rolling the dice.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,035
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11924 on: July 3, 2024, 08:22:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July  3, 2024, 07:55:14 pm
So hes gone into yet another tournament without a fucking clue , and knows his time is up now that people have seen through his lucky tournament runs, so hes desperately rolling the dice.

He could very well have another lucky run. Not like they've had an especially tough route to the final (on paper)
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,683
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11925 on: July 3, 2024, 08:38:59 pm »
They should make Final

Just think it will click for a couple of players despite the Manager being shite

Who are the two strikers ? Toney and Kane ?
« Last Edit: July 3, 2024, 08:42:07 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11926 on: July 3, 2024, 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  3, 2024, 06:06:56 pm
England have been working on 3 at the back in training according to Joycey.

The plan is to play 3-3-3 just so that they still don't start Trent.  ;D
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,258
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11927 on: July 3, 2024, 09:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July  3, 2024, 08:38:59 pm
They should make Final

Just think it will click for a couple of players despite the Manager being shite

Who are the two strikers ? Toney and Kane ?

Don't think they'll get past Holland in the semis if they make it that far.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Rob17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • The Ultimate Wingman
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11928 on: July 3, 2024, 09:53:53 pm »
I read it as they are training to plan for playing against 3 at the back no? Would love to see Trent playing as a wing back with the protection of the 3 central defenders but its way too radical for Southgate this late on.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,868
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11929 on: July 3, 2024, 09:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  3, 2024, 06:19:54 pm
Yeah, Walker, Stones, Konsa as a back three, with Trent on the right and Saka on the left, the article seems to suggest. It's just speculation apart from the back three though.

Would imagine they would have Rice and maybe Gallagher, with Foden and Bellingham in a free role behind Kane. It will still be utter shite but its a good face saving exercise by getting both Foden and Bellingham in a free role and saying this was their best position and they still didnt perform.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11930 on: July 3, 2024, 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July  3, 2024, 08:38:59 pm
They should make Final

Just think it will click for a couple of players despite the Manager being shite

Who are the two strikers ? Toney and Kane ?

Youd think Kane/Toney are too similar in style Id play Watkins as one of them for his movement.

As Killer says he is likely to shoe horn Foden/Bellingham in and if Trippier is fit likely to play RWB.

Shows what a dunce he is taking Shaw not the lads fault as he has been injured since Feb.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11931 on: July 3, 2024, 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July  3, 2024, 08:59:42 pm
The plan is to play 3-3-3 just so that they still don't start Trent.  ;D

Yeah well might as well leave him out as he leaves too much space in the RB area.

You would never catch Walker giving a bang average attacker that much space Trent is a complete fraud how he went over Wan Bissaka is beyond me 😎
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,328
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11932 on: July 3, 2024, 10:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July  3, 2024, 06:06:56 pm
England have been working on 3 at the back in training according to Joycey.
Were 4 games in and he still, doesnt his best formation.

How can that be? And how can the least productive team hope to be more productive going from 4 at the back to 5 at the back?  (Lets be honest it will be a back 5 not a back 3 as Southgate never wants to push on)

Its incredible to still be experimenting with a formation that nearly none of the players play for their clubs.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11933 on: July 3, 2024, 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  3, 2024, 10:26:28 pm
Were 4 games in and he still, doesnt his best formation.

How can that be? And how can the least productive team hope to be more productive going from 4 at the back to 5 at the back?  (Lets be honest it will be a back 5 not a back 3 as Southgate never wants to push on)

Its incredible to still be experimenting with a formation that nearly none of the players play for their clubs.

You say that but what other manager would be such a genius to hold his striker back until the 94th minute then bring him on when he needed a goal.

Such a forward thinker as he knew they tire in ET 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11934 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 am »
The whole yellow card amnesty thing, I don't think them being wiped out after a certain round is a great way of doing it. After all, doesn't that encourage players not on a card, to go a bit harder in the game before the amnesty? It's also a bit unfair on players carrying one since game one.

Why not just make it an amount of games? Say 2 games without another yellow and your first yellow is wiped out.

Makes way more sense to me.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11935 on: Yesterday at 10:07:59 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
The whole yellow card amnesty thing, I don't think them being wiped out after a certain round is a great way of doing it. After all, doesn't that encourage players not on a card, to go a bit harder in the game before the amnesty? It's also a bit unfair on players carrying one since game one.

Why not just make it an amount of games? Say 2 games without another yellow and your first yellow is wiped out.

Makes way more sense to me.

It's bullshit. They just don't want big names to miss big games, there is no sporting reason behind it. Your suggestion would make perfect sense, but then you could still get a moron like Bellingham getting booked in the quarters and in the semis and miss the final. Which would be perfectly fair, but terrible for marketing income.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11936 on: Yesterday at 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
The whole yellow card amnesty thing, I don't think them being wiped out after a certain round is a great way of doing it. After all, doesn't that encourage players not on a card, to go a bit harder in the game before the amnesty? It's also a bit unfair on players carrying one since game one.

Why not just make it an amount of games? Say 2 games without another yellow and your first yellow is wiped out.

Makes way more sense to me.

Football rule makers are not sensible let alone practical with rule changes to actually improve the game and address problems.

Like the time wasting at freekicks to stop quick freekicks (in Hockey you can take the push, while ball is moving, and does not have to be at exact spot, so advantage to attacking team
 .. move the ball forward and a yellow card to the person standing infront of the ball stopping a quick freekick. We had a rule change like in Rugby where it this works.. football tried this and said too complicated.  Why not bring this back?

or simulating a foul - looking for contact.

 I loved some of the refereeing the other day in Turkey and Austria game where ref just waved things on.

https://www.givemesport.com/88029315-strange-football-rules-remembering-when-free-kicks-were-moved-forward-10-yards-for-dissent/
Strange football rules: Remembering when free-kicks were moved forward 10 yards for dissent


Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11937 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July  3, 2024, 06:19:54 pm
Yeah, Walker, Stones, Konsa as a back three, with Trent on the right and Saka on the left, the article seems to suggest. It's just speculation apart from the back three though.

Southgate is clueless but that is probably what he should be doing, assuming Shaw still isn't fit.

I suspect it will be something like this:

       Walker    Stones     Konsa

TAA       Mainoo       Rice          Saka

       Palmer      Kane     Foden
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,868
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11938 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:46:35 am
Southgate is clueless but that is probably what he should be doing, assuming Shaw still isn't fit.

I suspect it will be something like this:

       Walker    Stones     Konsa

TAA       Mainoo       Rice          Saka

       Palmer      Kane     Foden


Is Bellingham suspended?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11939 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg645ydk400o
Foden 'feels sorry' for under-pressure Southgate

England forward Phil Foden has said the players "need to take some of the blame" for the team's performances at Euro 2024 and that he "feels sorry" for under-pressure manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate's side reached the knockout stages of the tournament by finishing top of their group before beating Slovakia after extra time in the last 16.

However, the manner of their play has been criticised with questions asked about team selection and tactics.

The players have got to take some of the blame, said Foden.

There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to [work it out].

When asked about the pressure on Southgate during the tournament and going into Saturday's quarter-final against Switzerland (17:00 BST), the Manchester City player added: I feel sorry for Gareth.

In training, he has been telling us to press and be high up on the pitch and I feel like sometimes, it has to come from the players.

We have to be leaders. In games we could have got together a little bit more and worked out a solution.

So yes, we have spoken about it more. If it happens again in a game, we can get together and find a solution, see where it is going wrong and adapt our press.

Foden was the Premier League's Player of the Season and was voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign as he helped City win the top-flight title.

However, he has yet to score at Euro 2024 and has struggled to replicate his Premier League form in Germany.

Ive not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it, the 24-year-old said.

[But] every game Im moving little steps forward and, hopefully, I can put in good performances for England. Thats always been my aim to show it for the national team.

The first game was very quiet, in terms of how the game went I didnt have much going forward for myself.

"The next games after that I grew. I came close a few times and I was offside [when seeming to score] in the last game [against Slovakia]. Against Denmark I hit the post.

"My performances have improved a lot and if [the efforts] go in no-ones saying anything.

Foden also rejected the view that when he drifts inside from the left he occupies too similar a position to midfielder Jude Bellingham.

I dont agree with that, I feel we do work good together, he said.

Its just the way the games have gone sometimes and the way football works, [but] I feel like in the last game we did build on it really well, in terms of keeping the ball.

"We piled pressure on at the end and it can hopefully click together.
Foden's trying to be helpful but he just shines a light on how dysfunctional it all is.  Southgate apparently telling them to press high is more concerning than if he'd been telling them to drop off - it just highlights that they're so poorly set-up that they can't even press properly against Slovakia.

Considering the scrutiny - followed by being chucked under the bus - that Trent and Gallagher got I think Foden has escaped very lightly.  He's had a poor tournament but it's just a continuation of his general form for England (2 goals in his past 35 appearances - those coming against Wales and Scotland).  He's keeping Gordon, Palmer, Bowen and Eze out whilst Grealish, Sancho, Sterling and Rashford didn't even make the squad.  Other than falling in line behind his manager he's not really doing a lot to justify his continuing selection.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,683
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11940 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:35 am
Is Bellingham suspended?

No.

It would be 3-5-2 anyway with Toney up top.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11941 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 am »
It's funny to me that Saka is being asked to go to left back/wing back to give them width when Foden has done that role for City loads. Is he just incapable of doing it without Guardiola controlling his decision making or just refusing?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,022
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11942 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm »
I noted before the tourney started that for  such a methodical guy it was very unusual that England were going into a tourney with a bunch of players in unfamiliar positions playing a system they barely knew for a team in pretty lukewarm form. Technically he got most of the best players on the pitch in nominally workable spots, but it was clearly going to  take time to click.

So then he panics after two shit games throws the baby out starts over and nothing changes. So here we are final 8 without a single clue.  ;D

i like the 3 at the back idea quite a bit but should have been playing it for two years by now, not two practice sessions. saka and trent wingbacks literally best pair in the world you would think. You wouldn't want to face it if the team knew what it was doing.

The whole thing is not helped by Kane playing for The Pylons, he can still finish and pass but injury or age movement is not on the menu. Toney otoh looked immense hes gotta play for me.

                   Dino

        needsawalker  gotnostones  marcsokkonsasleftfootedwhatever

THE TAA                                                              Sakapotatoes

                                     Riceandbeans


FacePalmer                  Bellingthecat                      Fodenmeonce


                                    Tonybets


edit--obv there is zero chance he drops Kane but he should imo he can always give hin 16 seconds at the end if need be
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:19:36 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11943 on: Yesterday at 12:23:44 pm »
Southgate played the 3 at the back before I remember they got to the WC semi against Croatia 2018.  I actually think it suits England better.  Mixed feelings about if Trent plays(I want him to do well personally) but if he makes any mistake the knives will be out.  Also feel Gomez is a better player than Konsa
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:30 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11944 on: Yesterday at 12:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm
                                                         Sakapotatoes


Sakashite
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11945 on: Yesterday at 01:34:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:07:59 am
It's bullshit. They just don't want big names to miss big games, there is no sporting reason behind it. Your suggestion would make perfect sense, but then you could still get a moron like Bellingham getting booked in the quarters and in the semis and miss the final. Which would be perfectly fair, but terrible for marketing income.
nah - how many would refuse to watch a late-stage game if a specific player isn't playing?  same would happen if he got injured.  zero effect on income imo.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11946 on: Yesterday at 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:35 am
Is Bellingham suspended?

No but I completely forgot about him  ;D. He could end up in Mainoo's spot, rest of the team the same.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 01:45:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:07:59 am
It's bullshit. They just don't want big names to miss big games, there is no sporting reason behind it. Your suggestion would make perfect sense, but then you could still get a moron like Bellingham getting booked in the quarters and in the semis and miss the final. Which would be perfectly fair, but terrible for marketing income.

You could easily get around that by having what I suggested but ALSO having an amnesty for the semi-finals so nobody important misses the final itself.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,713
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Anyone else want early rumoured team news for Germany v Spain?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,683
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:50 pm
Anyone else want early rumoured team news for Germany v Spain?

Yea please - cant wait for the match
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,127
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #11950 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:50 pm
Anyone else want early rumoured team news for Germany v Spain?
Go on then
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 