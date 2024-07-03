I noted before the tourney started that for such a methodical guy it was very unusual that England were going into a tourney with a bunch of players in unfamiliar positions playing a system they barely knew for a team in pretty lukewarm form. Technically he got most of the best players on the pitch in nominally workable spots, but it was clearly going to take time to click.So then he panics after two shit games throws the baby out starts over and nothing changes. So here we are final 8 without a single clue.i like the 3 at the back idea quite a bit but should have been playing it for two years by now, not two practice sessions. saka and trent wingbacks literally best pair in the world you would think. You wouldn't want to face it if the team knew what it was doing.The whole thing is not helped by Kane playing for The Pylons, he can still finish and pass but injury or age movement is not on the menu. Toney otoh looked immense hes gotta play for me.Dinoneedsawalker gotnostones marcsokkonsasleftfootedwhateverTHE TAA SakapotatoesRiceandbeansFacePalmer Bellingthecat FodenmeonceTonybetsedit--obv there is zero chance he drops Kane but he should imo he can always give hin 16 seconds at the end if need be