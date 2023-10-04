Ronaldo absolutely furious that all the attention is on Costa..
Abysmal penalties from Slovenia the shithouses
God you and your type of people are so fucking boring and tiresome.
To your first point, how the fuck would you possible know that, for a fact? Your dislike for someone is so much you invent narratives in your bitter head?
Two, the Slovenians were absolutely class, as a Portugueseman, I could only respect their game, defended as an absolute unit, solid, outstanding teamwork, the two CB's were on the very top of their game, Oblak was class when called into action, the whole team worked hard, penalties are hard as fuck, the pressure and stress is outrageous, yet they are shithouses after putting in their performance?
Like, seriously, get to fuck. Bitterness and hate really does cloud judgement.
Diogo Costa stepped up, the Slovenians leave the tournament undefeated and with their heads held high.