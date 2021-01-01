« previous next »
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11280 on: Today at 10:46:57 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:45:03 pm
Ronaldo absolutely furious that all the attention is on Costa..

Abysmal penalties from Slovenia the shithouses

What a shit comment about a team that gave everything tonight.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11281 on: Today at 10:47:05 pm
Slovenia weren't equipped to win a penalty shoot out. Big cumbersome lads, full of spirit and courage, but no finesse at all.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11282 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:45:35 pm
The penalties were shite.
They're not great efforts, but they're on goal and Costa has to work for them.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11283 on: Today at 10:47:07 pm
Well done Slovenia, they played pretty well and much better sides have missed easier chances

Anyone can lose on pens to be honest

/

Ronaldo reached another level of embarassment which I didn't think was possible

He's gone full Homelander
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11284 on: Today at 10:47:11 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:45:28 pm
Has any team ever gone out before without scoring in the penalty shoot out?

Barcelona lost the 86 European Cup final 2-0 after missing all 4 of their pens.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11285 on: Today at 10:47:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:45:22 pm
The mancs scored 1 out of 5 Vs Sunderland at home in the league cup once. That was funnier to be fair.
That was hilarious :D

Was that the one Jones missed a decider? Or was that another equally funny one?
AHA!

elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11286 on: Today at 10:47:36 pm
who will these twats face next?
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11287 on: Today at 10:47:42 pm
Nice of Bobby Brown Shoes to congratulate Portugal's manager there.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11288 on: Today at 10:48:08 pm
he who fannies about and dives around got that homelander energy
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11289 on: Today at 10:48:12 pm
Ah well at least we get those images of Ronaldo blubbing like a spoilt brat to enjoy.
kop306

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11290 on: Today at 10:48:40 pm
watch darwins goal v brentford away so similar to sesko chance
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11291 on: Today at 10:48:42 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:47:36 pm
who will these twats face next?

They'll get beaten by France.
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11292 on: Today at 10:49:06 pm
If they start Ronaldo against France they're fucked. He's 40 nearly and just played two hours. He'll not get a kick unless they win a set piece.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Haggis36

  purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11293 on: Today at 10:49:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:46:57 pm
What a shit comment about a team that gave everything tonight.

Relax I doubt theyre reading, sorry for being disappointed that scumbag Ronaldo ends the day happy.
andy07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11294 on: Today at 10:49:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:47:11 pm
Barcelona lost the 86 European Cup final 2-0 after missing all 4 of their pens.

Cheers, remember that now.
We are Loyal Supporters

DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11295 on: Today at 10:50:51 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:45:35 pm
The penalties were shite.
I have seen passbacks that caused keepers more trouble. Literally banged 1 metre either side at a saveable height.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

kop306

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11296 on: Today at 10:52:58 pm
penalties along the ground always harder to save similar to how jan molby and phil neil took there pens

surprising how many players hit them into an area where keeper can save
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11297 on: Today at 10:53:14 pm
I thought Bijol and Drkusic were superb tonight. Obviously both keepers were also key.
#JFT97

1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11298 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm
That was disgustingly self indulgent even by Ronaldo standards. A disgrace on every level. Not only is he crap and hogs all the set plays, he ensures that the likes of Fernandes, Silva and Jota aren't seen to their best effect.
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RedOrDead
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11299 on: Today at 10:55:46 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:49:06 pm
If they start Ronaldo against France they're fucked. He's 40 nearly and just played two hours. He'll not get a kick unless they win a set piece.

He will 100% start. Bobby brown shoes doesnt seem to have any sort of backbone about him. He should be someone they bring on for 10-15 mins towards the end. Actually he shouldnt even be in the squad.
Caligula?

  Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11300 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm
Sesko won't be sleeping tonight. You can't miss an opportunity of that magnitude at that stage of the game the way he did especially  given the way the match has panned out. You just can't. He's proper fucked them.
Tonyh8su

  Tonyign0r35u
  YNWA
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11301 on: Today at 10:59:52 pm
Didi Hamann is absolutely slating Ronaldo on RTE hahahahaha
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11302 on: Today at 11:14:36 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:59:52 pm
Didi Hamann is absolutely slating Ronaldo on RTE hahahahaha

Not the first time he's been slated! ;D

https://x.com/DanielHussey2/status/1807897419142910170
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #11303 on: Today at 11:25:18 pm
Diogo Costa was the same keeper who was an absolute clown as we beat Porto 5-1 over there in the knockouts one year. He was the lad who charged miles out of the box allowing Bobby to roll one slowly over the line from 40 yards out.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
