Ronaldo absolutely furious that all the attention is on Costa..Abysmal penalties from Slovenia the shithouses
The penalties were shite.
Has any team ever gone out before without scoring in the penalty shoot out?
The mancs scored 1 out of 5 Vs Sunderland at home in the league cup once. That was funnier to be fair.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
who will these twats face next?
What a shit comment about a team that gave everything tonight.
Barcelona lost the 86 European Cup final 2-0 after missing all 4 of their pens.
If they start Ronaldo against France they're fucked. He's 40 nearly and just played two hours. He'll not get a kick unless they win a set piece.
Didi Hamann is absolutely slating Ronaldo on RTE hahahahaha
