I like this ref. Like a dad tired of his kids shit
"Pepe is a proud man" apparently, whatever the fuck that has to do with anything.
One player is a passenger.
Never heard "proud man" used for Massive twat before.
Bobby Brown Shoes has got no balls to take off Ronald.
Somebody do a compilation of Ronaldos free kicks for Portugal please.
Reagan? That's who Ronaldo was named after, which makes sense I suppose.
Brilliant non-deliberate foul on Fernandes.
I wondered what the clippie was doing on the pitch.
Id have believed you if you said Ronald McDonald
BBC just posted that it's 1 goal in 60 free kicks in major tournaments. Definitely should be letting someone else take them....and it's probably 60 plus at this point.
Their whole game plan is "give it to Ronaldo asap". Pathetic for such a talented squad.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pepe's fucking bald...
Has Jota touched the ball since coming on?
Aren't all Pepe's or Pep's?
Thought that was going to be it
