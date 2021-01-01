« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271] 272   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 167733 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10800 on: Today at 09:39:33 pm »
Nuno Mendes is brillant
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10801 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:37:48 pm
I like this ref. Like a dad tired of his kids shit

He's great. It started with the Portugal freekick in the first half, where he just went to the ball and placed it in the right spot with Ronaldo and one of the other twats looking completely bewildered. And now he's not buying any of the dives (by either team) and just gestures like "What the fuck are you guys doing? Get on with it".
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,190
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10802 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:38:23 pm
"Pepe is a proud man" apparently, whatever the fuck that has to do with anything.
Never heard "proud man" used for Massive twat before.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,998
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10803 on: Today at 09:40:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:25:52 pm
One player is a passenger.

I wondered what the clippie was doing on the pitch.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10804 on: Today at 09:40:48 pm »
Thats the most ball Fernandes had all night
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10805 on: Today at 09:40:52 pm »
Brilliant non-deliberate foul on Fernandes.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,177
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10806 on: Today at 09:40:57 pm »
Oh what a shame
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,792
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10807 on: Today at 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:40:27 pm
Never heard "proud man" used for Massive twat before.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,740
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10808 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:34:32 pm
Bobby Brown Shoes has got no balls to take off Ronald.

Reagan? That's who Ronaldo was named after, which makes sense I suppose.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10809 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:33:41 pm
Somebody do a compilation of Ronaldos free kicks for Portugal please.
BBC just posted that it's 1 goal in 60 free kicks in major tournaments. Definitely should be letting someone else take them....and it's probably 60 plus at this point.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10810 on: Today at 09:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:10 pm
Reagan? That's who Ronaldo was named after, which makes sense I suppose.
Id have believed you if you said Ronald McDonald
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,374
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10811 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:40:27 pm
Never heard "proud man" used for Massive twat before.

Pepe's fucking bald...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10812 on: Today at 09:43:16 pm »
Ronaldo and the softest manager going.  Ronaldo probably orders him around.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:40:52 pm
Brilliant non-deliberate foul on Fernandes.

Who got up straight away and didnt writhe around in cod agony.

(Not)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm »
Their whole game plan is "give it to Ronaldo asap". Pathetic for such a talented squad.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • IFWT
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 09:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:40:43 pm
I wondered what the clippie was doing on the pitch.

I got it  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,637
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 09:46:20 pm »
I honestly think I still had hair the last time he scored from a free kick in a tournament. And I haven't darkened the door of a barbers since the 00s.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,190
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:42:59 pm
Id have believed you if you said Ronald McDonald
Or Ronaldo McDonald? Now, that has nice a ring to it.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 09:42:31 pm
BBC just posted that it's 1 goal in 60 free kicks in major tournaments. Definitely should be letting someone else take them....and it's probably 60 plus at this point.

Good luck trying to take the ball and his tv moment away
Logged

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 09:47:20 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 09:44:56 pm
Their whole game plan is "give it to Ronaldo asap". Pathetic for such a talented squad.

For all their attacking talent their tactic seems to be cross it into Ronaldo to miss
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 09:47:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:25:52 pm
One player is a passenger.

I thought it was a brand of Portuguese cigarettes.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 09:48:17 pm »
Has Jota touched the ball since coming on?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,190
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:43:00 pm
Pepe's fucking bald...
Aren't all Pepe's or Pep's?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 09:48:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:48:17 pm
Has Jota touched the ball since coming on?
It ran under his foot once

Edit: then two pieces of good play
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 09:49:00 pm »
Jota would have scored there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,636
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10825 on: Today at 09:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:48:18 pm
Aren't all Pepe's or Pep's?

Pep Lijnders and his magnificent hair want to have a word with you...
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 09:49:39 pm »
Thought that was going to be it
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm »
Har har. Keep him on the hindrance
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 09:50:33 pm »
Another Poor Final Ball but Offside Anyway
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,623
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 09:50:43 pm »
Mendes should have played Jota in there, who has suddenly come to life
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 09:50:51 pm »
Jota has made a difference since he came on, he is stretchinmg the game with a lot of runs.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 09:50:53 pm »
4 Minutes
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:49:39 pm
Thought that was going to be it

brilliant thru ball from Jota
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,852
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm »
Slovenia look as though they have absolutely no idea how to attack
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,898
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm »
the lino on the other side is always on the pitch.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 09:52:55 pm »
Caged Tigermore like Caged Pidgeon
Logged
#JFT97

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 09:53:18 pm »
Caged tiger ffs
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm »
Sesko looks a bit shit as well
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 09:53:43 pm »
Sesko wouldn't score with a bag of gold in a Parisian brothel.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10839 on: Today at 09:53:46 pm »
Here it is..well extra time that is.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 266 267 268 269 270 [271] 272   Go Up
« previous next »
 