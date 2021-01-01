You just eat them.
Anyone remember the Pinto brothers that used to play for Portugal in the 90's and early 00's?
Were they brothers or did they just have the same name?
Joao and Sa PintoDidn't think they were brothers though
Crosby Nick never fails.
Keown on Ronaldo "he's lost none of his sharpness", seconds after he miscontrols the ball and falls over
One scored a great diving header against England at Euro 2000 I think? Joao Pinto and Ricardo Sa Pinto was it?
Anyone able to tell me what exactly Ronaldo is doing to earn these rave 'at his age' reviews?Every time I see him play, dogshittttttttt
I know this one. He cried when his team (dont know their name) got knocked out of the Saudi Cup a while back. Such drive! What a pro! Still got it!
This tournament has been mostly very good in terms of not being ruined by diving, timewasting and cheating but Portugal is singlehandedly doing everything to change that.
This tournament has been mostly very good in terms of not being ruined by diving, timewasting and cheating but Portugal is singlehandedly doing everything to change that.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]