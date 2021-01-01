« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10600 on: Today at 07:43:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:41:04 pm
You just eat them.

I would but the Union forwards take it all the time.
Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10601 on: Today at 07:45:39 pm
France haven't scored from open play so far this tournament  :lmao
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10602 on: Today at 07:57:03 pm
Anyone remember the Pinto brothers that used to play for Portugal in the 90's and early 00's?  ;D
Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10603 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Anyone remember the Pinto brothers that used to play for Portugal in the 90's and early 00's?  ;D

Were they brothers or did they just have the same name?
Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10604 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm
Still keep forgetting Bobby Brown Shoes is Portugal's manager.
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10605 on: Today at 08:01:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Anyone remember the Pinto brothers that used to play for Portugal in the 90's and early 00's?  ;D
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:00:13 pm
Were they brothers or did they just have the same name?
Werent we linked with Joao?
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10606 on: Today at 08:04:31 pm
darragh85

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10607 on: Today at 08:04:54 pm
Joao and Sa Pinto

Didn't think they were brothers though
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10608 on: Today at 08:05:33 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:04:54 pm
Joao and Sa Pinto

Didn't think they were brothers though

Were always horsing around together, though...
stockdam

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10609 on: Today at 08:07:54 pm
Pitch should not be giving way like that.
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10610 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Anyone remember the Pinto brothers that used to play for Portugal in the 90's and early 00's?  ;D

One scored a great diving header against England at Euro 2000 I think? Joao Pinto and Ricardo Sa Pinto was it?
cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10611 on: Today at 08:11:07 pm
Keown on Ronaldo "he's lost none of his sharpness", seconds after he miscontrols the ball and falls over
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10612 on: Today at 08:11:18 pm
Ronaldo acting like a cock and then getting narky when he gets booted for it.
RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10613 on: Today at 08:12:09 pm
Anyone able to tell me what exactly Ronaldo is doing to earn these rave 'at his age' reviews?

Every time I see him play, dogshittttttttt
gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10614 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:11:07 pm
Keown on Ronaldo "he's lost none of his sharpness", seconds after he miscontrols the ball and falls over
:D

Had the ball three times, miscontrolled it twice and lost it, but a couple of flicks means hes still sharp!
stockdam

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10615 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:37 pm
One scored a great diving header against England at Euro 2000 I think? Joao Pinto and Ricardo Sa Pinto was it?

Their backend often exploded..but maybe Im thinking of Ford Pinto!
Irishred1

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10616 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm
I thought this Sisqo lad retired after the thong song
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10617 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:12:09 pm
Anyone able to tell me what exactly Ronaldo is doing to earn these rave 'at his age' reviews?

Every time I see him play, dogshittttttttt

I know this one. He cried when his team (dont know their name) got knocked out of the Saudi Cup a while back. Such drive! What a pro! Still got it!
RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10618 on: Today at 08:16:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:14:26 pm
I know this one. He cried when his team (dont know their name) got knocked out of the Saudi Cup a while back. Such drive! What a pro! Still got it!

Haha honestly mate. Glorified goal hanger playing sunday league and there's all this clamour to act like he's still dominating world football.

At least Messi gets involved in the game rather than a looping cue of if I get on the end of this I get to celebrate
RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10619 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm
I would like to see just one Sesko thunderbastard fly into the top corner before they crash out
Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10620 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm
Ronaldo is an embarrassment. He's achieved everything in football and yet here he is at 38 falling over for penalties against Slovenia.
RyanBabel19

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10621 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm
What a challenge
Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10622 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm
This tournament has been mostly very good in terms of not being ruined by diving, timewasting and cheating but Portugal is singlehandedly doing everything to change that.
Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10623 on: Today at 08:22:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:34 pm
This tournament has been mostly very good in terms of not being ruined by diving, timewasting and cheating but Portugal is singlehandedly doing everything to change that.

That doesn't sound like the Portuguese at all.
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10624 on: Today at 08:23:38 pm
Nuno Mendes  :butt
DivisiveNewSigning

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10625 on: Today at 08:23:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:34 pm
This tournament has been mostly very good in terms of not being ruined by diving, timewasting and cheating but Portugal is singlehandedly doing everything to change that.

Slovenian player faking a head injury too.
