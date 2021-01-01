« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:35:07 pm
Thought it was a foul that time

Can anyone explain what the Vertogen yellow card was for
He sorta stuck his leg behind himself to catch the French player. Soft, but as Yorky says this ref is a nutter
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 06:39:56 pm »
That was the chance
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 06:40:03 pm »
Nowhere near as bad as England were but miles behind Spain.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:38:40 pm
He sorta stuck his leg behind himself to catch the French player. Soft, but as Yorky says this ref is a nutter

It was his decision to not give a free kick for the Frenchie 'shielding' a ball that must have been 15 yards away. Plus all his other crap decisions!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Being played at walking pace.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Probably an own goal.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 06:42:22 pm »
Home run for the Cubs.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm »
Lucky as fuck.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm »
Well that's that then
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 06:42:29 pm »
sub wins it for France
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm »
If ever a goal summed up a match.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 06:42:55 pm »
jammy twats
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 06:43:00 pm »
GOAL
FRANCE
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 06:43:09 pm »
horrible
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 06:43:13 pm »
Deserved but massive deflection
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 06:43:17 pm »
frenchies have scored, finally
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm »
Yesssss get out Doku and De Bruyne
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 06:43:32 pm »
That was an absolutely horrendous shot  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 06:43:44 pm »
It's only a right that a game this bad should be decided by a scruffy OG.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm »
Bet if it was city , that prick de bruyne would have scored that chance
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 06:43:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:43:18 pm
Yesssss get out Doku and De Bruyne

Alright Alberto Moreno!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:39:56 pm
That was the chance

And then Vertonghen gets unlucky. France are such a jammy team in tight games.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Yeah. Wasnt anywhere near on target. Owen Goal chalks another one up.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 06:44:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:43:32 pm
That was an absolutely horrendous shot  ;D
You must be wrong the commentator just called it a special moment
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 06:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:30:41 pm
Have you watched him play in the last 12 months? He's been absolute shite at PSG. Got benched for 21 year old Barcola, who Deschamps routinely ignores.

Your hero.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 06:44:16 pm »
Neither of these teams have been good, but France have at least been better than Belgium.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 06:44:42 pm »
A shite goal, in a shit game, between two shite sides. Fitting.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10547 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:44:14 pm
Your hero.  ;D

Own goal strikes again.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10548 on: Today at 06:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:44:42 pm
A shite goal, in a shit game, between two shite sides. Fitting.

France almost make England look good.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10549 on: Today at 06:46:06 pm »
Had to come from a deflection
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10550 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
don't Belgium have anyone to replace Lukaku?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10551 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm »
have France scored a goal from open play yet, that wasn't an OG?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10552 on: Today at 06:47:12 pm »
France v Portugal is hardly going to set the pulse racing in the Quarters either.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10553 on: Today at 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:46:02 pm
France almost make England look good.

Teams easy on the eye rarely win major tournaments though.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10554 on: Today at 06:47:40 pm »
3 minutes :lmao
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10555 on: Today at 06:47:41 pm »
hand ball from the ref
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10556 on: Today at 06:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:46:02 pm
France almost make England look good.
Not possible. Plus they havent been THAT bad
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10557 on: Today at 06:47:53 pm »
Belgium need Origi for a late equaliser
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10558 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:47:41 pm
hand ball from the ref

He's had a mare  :D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10559 on: Today at 06:48:50 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 06:46:35 pm
have France scored a goal from open play yet, that wasn't an OG?
Just confirmed thats correct
