I said among the best like among the 3-5 best squads but ok.

I think there are usually several squads in every tournament able to win it and the coaching,mentality,cohesion,togetherness etc (and you always need a bit of luck too) are the decider who wins.

It's not always just a coaching problem when you've won 1 cup in major tournaments when the other major european nations have multiples of that.



Fair enough. I thought you said "the best individuals". I'd say we, if we even qualify for the WC (between 1966 and 1994, we missed out in 3 of the 6 times we tried to even qualify!), we are usually closer to 5th-8th. Even in the "Gerrard/Lampard" era of 2006/2010 - there were usally 2-3 better squads, with better players.2006 for instance, we had no real GK (Paul Robinson was not good); a good defence; no DM meaning we were easy to play through; and a young and still not quite good enough Rooney and a past it Owen up front. Both finalists (Italy and France) had superstar standouts who were better than anyone in our team; Germany who finished 3rd had the likes of Lahm/Ballack/Schweinsteiger/Klose who were of a similar quality to our best. 2010 we were good, but had holes - Spain had obviously an unbelievable team; but so did Argentina (Messi/Tevz/Higuain up front, with Aguero on the bench; Veron/Samual/Masch/Maxi/Di Maria to call on in the midfield; etc), Germany (Neuer/Lahm/Muller/Schweinsteiger/Khedira/Klose/Kroos/Ozil), obviously the Dutch (van Boomel, Kuyt, RVP, Sneijder, Robben, Van der Vaart, etc).