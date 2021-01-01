« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10000 on: Today at 07:39:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:38:19 pm
If youre going to miss, twat it over the bar at that stage I guess.

Seems like a safe bet if you aren't taking it to the corner.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10001 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm
England are really overhyped. 4 easyish games so far.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10002 on: Today at 07:40:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:38:15 pm
Pickford is a right prick

But Matterface might be a bigger one. Just shut the fuck up you twst

And what's worse is he is married to that babe that was on sky sports news.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10003 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm
Felt a 1-0 loss was a fair result of the first 90+ minutes.

Eze, Toney, Gallagher all very good when they came on. Why did it take so long to introduce them?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10004 on: Today at 07:40:39 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:37:37 pm
Pickford is the worst attention seeker I've ever seen.

If he was American he'd have grown up playing hockey, football, football, lacrosse and basketball all while taking Adderall for ADHD
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10005 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm
Can't believe Slovakia didn't make it 2-0 with Pickford stranded.

Southgate is the luckiest manager in the world.  Ten Hag levels of lucky.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10006 on: Today at 07:41:09 pm
I've just seen a behind the scenes clip at the ITV studios when the equaliser goes in and now I hate football even more. Neville is a moron.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10007 on: Today at 07:41:11 pm
My god Gareth Southgate is fucking wank.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10008 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm
Trent and Gomez with a polite golf clap at the whistle  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10009 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm
Think that mentality sums them up. They don't have it in them under this manager or players to beat the good sides ahead. It'll be fucking marvelous when it ends in tears once more.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10010 on: Today at 07:42:05 pm
Awful England fluke a win.
Sweet Caroline my arse. Good times never felt so shit
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10011 on: Today at 07:42:15 pm
Jumping around celebrating, should be embarassed to have barely scraped through
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10012 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm
So jammy. Deserved nothing from the 90 mins. Slovakia missing that chance when Pickford was off the line cost them.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10013 on: Today at 07:42:55 pm
Slovakia should be proud of the way they played tonight, they are incredibly unlucky and absolutely deserved to win that.

England may have got away with this one but against better opposition they will be ripped to pieces. Southgate is an embarrassment of a manager. Expect nothing to change in the next match, this result will only reinforce his methodology. At the very least can Trent and Joe just pick up some minor knocks in training and get excused? Them remaining there is a pointless waste of their time.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10014 on: Today at 07:43:14 pm
Bizarre watching this group of players play like this (quality and tactically wise). Hard to write them off though now they're in the quarters but hopefully these negative, disjointed performances cost them against Switzerland.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10015 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm
Feels like Man Utds win over Coventry, an absolute sham.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10016 on: Today at 07:44:32 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:39:19 pm
Zero shame shown after that shitshow giving it the big one
Harry Kane leading the celebrations. Well when youve won the trophys he has
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10017 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm
I'm still wondering how there were 6 minutes added after second half. 
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10018 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:39:19 pm
Zero shame shown after that shitshow giving it the big one

Going full on Spurs there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10019 on: Today at 07:45:45 pm
Let see how they cope against Switzerland, a better team with even better coaching than this amazing Slovakian effort
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10020 on: Today at 07:45:56 pm
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10021 on: Today at 07:47:19 pm
The thought of Pickford fluking a euro winners medal makes me feel genuinely sick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10022 on: Today at 07:47:21 pm
Ok, hope they talk about Spain-Georgia for at least a couple of minutes before that match.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10023 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:47:19 pm
The thought of Pickford fluking a euro winners medal makes me feel genuinely sick.

Tough to see them even getting past the Swiss if they play like this again in the next match.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10024 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 07:47:19 pm
The thought of Pickford fluking a euro winners medal makes me feel genuinely sick.

Germany, Spain or France batter this England team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10025 on: Today at 07:50:19 pm
Just seen the result...almost spewed me ring up....poxy bastards...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10026 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:13 pm
Germany, Spain or France batter this England team.

The Swiss will beat them.  Been one of the best teams, so far.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10027 on: Today at 07:52:01 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:48:13 pm
Germany, Spain or France batter this England team.

The problem is they're all on the other side of the draw.  England's toughest challenge until the final is Switzerland and maybe Austria/Netherlands?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10028 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm
Bellingham shouting who else over and over after he scored is some look :lmao

Ego the size of Madrid that lad.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10029 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:42:55 pm
Slovakia should be proud of the way they played tonight, they are incredibly unlucky and absolutely deserved to win that.

England may have got away with this one but against better opposition they will be ripped to pieces. Southgate is an embarrassment of a manager. Expect nothing to change in the next match, this result will only reinforce his methodology. At the very least can Trent and Joe just pick up some minor knocks in training and get excused? Them remaining there is a pointless waste of their time.

Why do people say that. They are part of the squad/team. So going by that then every 3rd choice keeper in the tournament should go home because they will not play.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #10030 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm
"Football eh? Isn't it? Hmmmmm Southgate out, shake it all about, hang on he's scored, Southgate in, it's coming home, marvellous isn't it? Then home to mummy for crumpets and Bovril, enduring image isn't it? Marvellous"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 07:53:11 pm »
How is Joe Gomez not a better option at left back
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm »
Slovakia are a very mediocre team and England were lucky to beat them and couldnt create anything really. England aren't winning anything.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10033 on: Today at 07:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:50:55 pm
The Swiss will beat them.  Been one of the best teams, so far.

Yep, I meant those teams will really embarrass England.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10034 on: Today at 07:53:59 pm »
ITV getting over excited and almost forgot to put Spain on
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10035 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:52:22 pm
Bellingham shouting who else over and over after he scored is some look :lmao

Ego the size of Madrid that lad.

Yes, but at least he does back it up with performances on the pitch.  Sure, it's not been his best performances this tournament but he's got two key goals.

Real Madrid players are ridiculously annoying, but they do at least win the big games.  Unlike some of the other arrogant footballers around.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10036 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:53:11 pm
How is Joe Gomez not a better option at left back

Or even Walker with Trent on the right if he won't drop both of Trippier and Walker.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10037 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:53:11 pm
How is Joe Gomez not a better option at left back
Or Trent
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10038 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:53:59 pm
ITV getting over excited and almost forgot to put Spain on

The extensive leadup and analysis to that match was up to their usual high standards.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #10039 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
Wouldn't count on the Swiss too much, couldn't even beat Scotland
