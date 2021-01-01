If youre going to miss, twat it over the bar at that stage I guess.
Pickford is a right prickBut Matterface might be a bigger one. Just shut the fuck up you twst
Pickford is the worst attention seeker I've ever seen.
Zero shame shown after that shitshow giving it the big one
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
The thought of Pickford fluking a euro winners medal makes me feel genuinely sick.
Germany, Spain or France batter this England team.
Slovakia should be proud of the way they played tonight, they are incredibly unlucky and absolutely deserved to win that. England may have got away with this one but against better opposition they will be ripped to pieces. Southgate is an embarrassment of a manager. Expect nothing to change in the next match, this result will only reinforce his methodology. At the very least can Trent and Joe just pick up some minor knocks in training and get excused? Them remaining there is a pointless waste of their time.
The Swiss will beat them. Been one of the best teams, so far.
Bellingham shouting who else over and over after he scored is some look Ego the size of Madrid that lad.
How is Joe Gomez not a better option at left back
ITV getting over excited and almost forgot to put Spain on
