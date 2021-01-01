Slovakia should be proud of the way they played tonight, they are incredibly unlucky and absolutely deserved to win that.



England may have got away with this one but against better opposition they will be ripped to pieces. Southgate is an embarrassment of a manager. Expect nothing to change in the next match, this result will only reinforce his methodology. At the very least can Trent and Joe just pick up some minor knocks in training and get excused? Them remaining there is a pointless waste of their time.