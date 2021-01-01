Wow. Stones and Walker at their imperious best there
Shhh
.Its tactical brilliance at its finest
that right side of the Slovak defence is always missing in action, just one massive gap to be exploited.
Have you seen ours?
Pickford is so shit isnt he.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Slovakia need to get out and believe in themselves. England are shite at the back..
Liverpool aren t playing today
Why are these two so untouchable?
Still Trent is to blame though
Even his semi-automated figure looked gormless.
Dont think that one was really his fault.But in general, yes.Does Guardiola literally tell every Cory player exactly where to stand and when to pass. They look clueless when they have to think for themselves.
who'd want to touch them?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
