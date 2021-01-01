« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #9360 on: Today at 06:15:13 pm »
How do you turn an attacking free kick into a chance for them??
Online Irishred1

« Reply #9361 on: Today at 06:15:16 pm »
Not sure what more Walker has to do to get a rest here
Online darragh85

« Reply #9362 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm »
Has the great Bellingham touched the ball yet?
Online jillc

« Reply #9363 on: Today at 06:15:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:14:34 pm
Wow. Stones and Walker at their imperious best there

Why are these two so untouchable?
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #9364 on: Today at 06:15:37 pm »
that right side of the Slovak defence is always missing in action, just one massive gap to be exploited.
Online Phineus

« Reply #9365 on: Today at 06:15:58 pm »
That would have been hilarious
Online Circa1892

« Reply #9366 on: Today at 06:16:00 pm »
Pickford is so shit isnt he.
Online Skeeve

« Reply #9367 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:13:47 pm

Shhh.


Its tactical brilliance at its finest

By Slovakia to discourage early subs?
Online duvva 💅

« Reply #9368 on: Today at 06:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:15:37 pm
that right side of the Slovak defence is always missing in action, just one massive gap to be exploited.
Have you seen ours? :)
Online Irishred1

« Reply #9369 on: Today at 06:16:46 pm »
Mainoo is showing a bit more composure than his team mates
Online Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #9370 on: Today at 06:16:47 pm »
Slovakia need to get out and believe in themselves. England are shite at the back..
Online StevoHimself

« Reply #9371 on: Today at 06:16:56 pm »
Slovakia struggling to keep this up.
Online stockdam

« Reply #9372 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
Walker offers nothing going forward.
Online Guz-kop

« Reply #9373 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Absolutely no out ball for Slovakia. They'll need to put some shift in to stay camped in front of their box and keep a clean sheet
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #9374 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:16:45 pm
Have you seen ours? :)

Liverpool aren t playing today  :P
Online smicer07

« Reply #9375 on: Today at 06:17:16 pm »
Slovakia tiring.
Offline JovaJova

« Reply #9376 on: Today at 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Pickford is so shit isnt he.

Runs up the pitch like a screaming child every time with everyone else ignoring him. If only that had gone in !
Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #9377 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:16:00 pm
Pickford is so shit isnt he.

Dont think that one was really his fault.

But in general, yes.

Does Guardiola literally tell every Cory player exactly where to stand and when to pass. They look clueless when they have to think for themselves.
Online Fromola

« Reply #9378 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:16:47 pm
Slovakia need to get out and believe in themselves. England are shite at the back..

Their only hope is to score again. Very limited team though.
Online Rob Dylan

« Reply #9379 on: Today at 06:17:39 pm »
Slovakia substitutions before England...
Online gerrardisgod

« Reply #9380 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Even his semi-automated figure looked gormless.
Online duvva 💅

« Reply #9381 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:17:14 pm
Liverpool aren t playing today  :P
Still Trent is to blame though
Online TSC

« Reply #9382 on: Today at 06:18:08 pm »
Slovakia making the subs first
Online SamLad

« Reply #9383 on: Today at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:15:36 pm
Why are these two so untouchable?
who'd want to touch them?  :)
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #9384 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:17:54 pm
Still Trent is to blame though

of course!
Offline Samie

« Reply #9385 on: Today at 06:18:45 pm »
Slovakia coach notices they are tiring so makes changes.  ;D
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

« Reply #9386 on: Today at 06:18:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:17:47 pm
Even his semi-automated figure looked gormless.

I was hoping they would have digitally replicated that haircut of his
Online Circa1892

« Reply #9387 on: Today at 06:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:17:25 pm
Dont think that one was really his fault.

But in general, yes.

Does Guardiola literally tell every Cory player exactly where to stand and when to pass. They look clueless when they have to think for themselves.

I think its as much about the quality that surrounds them and dictates the game. Rhodri, De Bruyne and the rat Silva will make it pretty easy for a Foden to shine.
Online jillc

« Reply #9388 on: Today at 06:18:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:18 pm
who'd want to touch them?  :)

Meh!  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #9389 on: Today at 06:19:04 pm »
They'll score soon   ::)
Online duvva 💅

« Reply #9390 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
That is a yellow card but this refs usual standard
Online stockdam

« Reply #9391 on: Today at 06:19:28 pm »
Trippier has to pull the ball back onto his right foot to cross. Walker cannot cross.
Online Boston Bosox

« Reply #9392 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm »
Slovakia paying for that missed chance here
Online Elzar

« Reply #9393 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm »
Southgates blind loyalty to two fullbacks that have no loyalty to their own wives is quite something. Walker and Trippier dont add enough defensively or going forward considering other options.
Online darragh85

« Reply #9394 on: Today at 06:20:05 pm »
Awful fk by trent
Online duvva 💅

« Reply #9395 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm »
If only they free kick specialist on the field
Online Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #9396 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Shite from Trent again
Online smicer07

« Reply #9397 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
Left footer taking that 🙄
Online stockdam

« Reply #9398 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm »
No width on either flank.
Online Irishred1

« Reply #9399 on: Today at 06:20:27 pm »
I guess Southgate aint a fan of tupac
