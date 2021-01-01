« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8800 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Maybe Fülkrug needs to start ahead of Havertz in the quarter final, at least he knows how to finish  ;D
I can see why Havertz plays though, he's so much better at everything else.

Why Andrich is picked over Can is more confusing
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8801 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
When did Redknapp learn German or is it AI? :D
decosabute

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8802 on: Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm
Hard lines Denmark. Can't blame the manager. He's only Hjulmand after all.

I don't know there this angle is coming from. Aside from the period from 25 mins til half time, they were totally outplayed. The disallowed goal for them was offside (albeit tight), and the penalty was a handball. They can't say they've been robbed by either, and the worst decision of the game was disallowing Germany's goal after 3 minutes for something Arsenal score about 15 goals from per season.

From taking the lead, Germany were massively superior and Denmark had nothing. The rest is all just "aren't they plucky those underdogs?" bullshit
Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8803 on: Today at 12:44:42 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm
I don't know there this angle is coming from. Aside from the period from 25 mins til half time, they were totally outplayed. The disallowed goal for them was offside (albeit tight), and the penalty was a handball. They can't say they've been robbed by either, and the worst decision of the game was disallowing Germany's goal after 3 minutes for something Arsenal score about 15 goals from per season.

From taking the lead, Germany were massively superior and Denmark had nothing. The rest is all just "aren't they plucky those underdogs?" bullshit

aye, its mad  ;D  But it is how it is, neutrals usually root for and side with the underdog.

I had no issue with Germanys disallowed goal either.  The ones that dont get disallowed in the PL is the problem!   But yes, Germany should have had the game won at half time. They missed far too many glorious chances, they played very well apart from that (important) aspect! Theyll need to be better at finishing vs (likely) Spain. 
Tokyoite

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8804 on: Today at 02:52:53 am
So no real surprises in those 2 games then. On current form I can't see England getting past the Swiss (assuming they get to the quarters that is) but we'll see.
A Swiss - Austria semi-final would be great though  ;D
whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8805 on: Today at 09:21:36 am
I believe in a Mainoo masterclass this evening after i saw him twist up.our Joe Gomez in training.Tbf if was a nice bit of skill.
lamonti

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8806 on: Today at 09:46:09 am
VAR interventions got both the big calls right last night. Tough for Denmark because they were so tight. On the other hand, they were also largely outplayed and Germany could have smoked them on another night.
RJH

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8807 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm
If anyone noticed the ref talking to the Captains at thr start of the 2nd Half last night - the reason was there was a man up in the roof.
Unbelievably there was a guy up in the rafters with his face covered and a big backpack who refused to come down, so they decided to just carry on anyway!

Pics here:
https://m.bild.de/news/inland/em-2024-sek-einsatz-waehrend-deutschland-spiel-mann-kletterte-auf-stadiondach-668087a8ee755b2e7316f19c
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8808 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
Looks like Mainoo is the only change. Another 90 minutes of boredom awaits.
Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8809 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:02:32 pm
Looks like Mainoo is the only change. Another 90 minutes of boredom awaits.

Surely they have to turn up at some point?
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8810 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:06:09 pm
Surely they have to turn up at some point?

They've been saying that since the first game.
Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8811 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:11:10 pm
They've been saying that since the first game.

I think they make the Final pretty comfortably now.
Legs

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8812 on: Today at 03:14:08 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:11:10 pm
They've been saying that since the first game.

Since 1998 I reckon 😂😂😂
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8813 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:13:09 pm
I think they make the Final pretty comfortably now.

Reckon this one goes to pens after a 0-0.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8814 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:13:09 pm
I think they make the Final pretty comfortably now.

Did you hit your head on something? Switzerland in the Quarters beat them probably.
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8815 on: Today at 03:17:29 pm
Be a typical England performance under Southgate, sit back with his defensive tactics & stink the place out again, more so if England score early.
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8816 on: Today at 03:18:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:32 pm
Did you hit your head on something? Switzerland in the Quarters beat them probably.

England don't have a good record vs Switzerland in tournament football either, it's mostly draws.
