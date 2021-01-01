Hard lines Denmark. Can't blame the manager. He's only Hjulmand after all.



I don't know there this angle is coming from. Aside from the period from 25 mins til half time, they were totally outplayed. The disallowed goal for them was offside (albeit tight), and the penalty was a handball. They can't say they've been robbed by either, and the worst decision of the game was disallowing Germany's goal after 3 minutes for something Arsenal score about 15 goals from per season.From taking the lead, Germany were massively superior and Denmark had nothing. The rest is all just "aren't they plucky those underdogs?" bullshit