UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

darragh85

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8480 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm
Is it not dangerous for Erikssen to be playing in that?
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8481 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:40:47 pm
I am a serious nerd for these sorts of things, don't ask me why  ;D

Valuable nerdry, to be fair...
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8482 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:39:46 pm
It should pass over in a few minutes but there is a huge storm just over Luxembourg that is heading in the general direction of north west Germany that will hit them within the next 90 minutes or so.

Isn't that the storm the commentators have been on about that's due for later on?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8483 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm
Whats the duckworth-Lewis calculation gonna be?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8484 on: Today at 08:41:21 pm
PGMOL's fault this.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8485 on: Today at 08:41:26 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:40:54 pm
Who Would Win On DuckworthLewisStern method
Not Saffers, that's for sure.
Elzar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8486 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm
Cricket eh?
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8487 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8488 on: Today at 08:42:53 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:41:20 pm
Whats the duckworth-Lewis calculation gonna be?

Germany win because of the 5 goals vs Scotland.
jillc

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8489 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm
Thar rainfall is mad.
darragh85

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8490 on: Today at 08:43:03 pm
Wouldn't fancy getting  pelted with those hail stones
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8491 on: Today at 08:43:21 pm
Bring on the Laudrup borthers, Matthaus, Klinsmann etc to slow down the play.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8492 on: Today at 08:43:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:41:20 pm
Isn't that the storm the commentators have been on about that's due for later on?

Yep, and it's a nasty one. For the remotely interested among you, the weather radar on windy.com shows it in all it's glory
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8493 on: Today at 08:43:47 pm
Just as well that's not at Old Trafford
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8494 on: Today at 08:43:53 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 08:43:22 pm
Yep, and it's a nasty one. For the remotely interested among you, the weather radar on windy.com shows it in all it's glory

Thank you Michael Fish.
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8495 on: Today at 08:44:01 pm
Musiala is good, but can he do it in a hail storm in Dortmund?
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8496 on: Today at 08:44:23 pm
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8497 on: Today at 08:44:41 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:43:47 pm
Just as well that's not at Old Trafford
Looks like the same roofers...
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8498 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm
Crazy Supporters Out There
gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8499 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm
Couple of Geordies got tickets.
gazzam1963

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8500 on: Today at 08:45:24 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 08:00:14 pm
Very sad news about itv axing Clive. Still one of the best. Sam whatsitsface is no where near his level.
Hopeful one of the big broadcasters will pick up Clive. For those who remember his commentary on all things Liverpool fc and radio city and the run to the European cup in 84 or winning the title in 86. Have a listen. Wonderful.

And the 05 semi v Chelsea especially the last 30 Seconds leading to the final whistle

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1257051267593056256
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8501 on: Today at 08:45:41 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:44:41 pm
Looks like the same roofers...

Nah the roof is still on
TepidT2O

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8502 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm
A brilliant decision by the ref to disallow that. Saw it in real time, called it.  Great call.
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8503 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:45:24 pm
And the 05 semi v Chelsea especially the last 30 Seconds leading to the final whistle

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1257051267593056256


Love That
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8504 on: Today at 08:48:46 pm
Braindead from Kimmich for that disallowed goal, need to be cleverer than that made it obvious.
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8505 on: Today at 08:49:25 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:39:31 pm
What wokery is this? What a bunch of cowards. In the auld days [insert rant] [/insert rant]
We used to get hit with lightning bolts all the time as kids, now it's just elf'n'safety gone mad.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8506 on: Today at 08:50:02 pm
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8507 on: Today at 08:50:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:49:25 pm
We used to get hit with lightning bolts all the time as kids, now it's just elf'n'safety gone mad.
Well that explains some shit written here
dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8508 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:45:24 pm
And the 05 semi v Chelsea especially the last 30 Seconds leading to the final whistle

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1257051267593056256
Thanks for that. Wonderful commentary that from Clive Tyldesley. Such a shame that he's been pushed out.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8509 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm
Statto Red

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8510 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:45:24 pm
And the 05 semi v Chelsea especially the last 30 Seconds leading to the final whistle

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1257051267593056256

That Gudjohnsen miss at the end still give me heart attacks even now. :o
shayne66

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8511 on: Today at 08:52:17 pm
looking at rain today app, they've got rain easing soon and to stop within 30 mins, but the bigger storm is coming in and may hit towards end of second half depending on when the match gets resumed.
dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8512 on: Today at 08:52:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:21 pm
A brilliant decision by the ref to disallow that. Saw it in real time, called it.  Great call.
Aye. Credit where it's due. Great decision.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8513 on: Today at 08:53:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:57 pm

Thor would be at the Denmark match wouldn't he.
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8514 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm
Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8515 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm
Has the Danish manager lost a lot of weight or is it a different guy?
