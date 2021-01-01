I am a serious nerd for these sorts of things, don't ask me why
It should pass over in a few minutes but there is a huge storm just over Luxembourg that is heading in the general direction of north west Germany that will hit them within the next 90 minutes or so.
Who Would Win On DuckworthLewisStern method
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Not Saffers, that's for sure.
Whats the duckworth-Lewis calculation gonna be?
Isn't that the storm the commentators have been on about that's due for later on?
Yep, and it's a nasty one. For the remotely interested among you, the weather radar on windy.com shows it in all it's glory
Thank you Michael Fish.
Just as well that's not at Old Trafford
Very sad news about itv axing Clive. Still one of the best. Sam whatsitsface is no where near his level. Hopeful one of the big broadcasters will pick up Clive. For those who remember his commentary on all things Liverpool fc and radio city and the run to the European cup in 84 or winning the title in 86. Have a listen. Wonderful.
Looks like the same roofers...
And the 05 semi v Chelsea especially the last 30 Seconds leading to the final whistle https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1257051267593056256
What wokery is this? What a bunch of cowards. In the auld days [insert rant] [/insert rant]
We used to get hit with lightning bolts all the time as kids, now it's just elf'n'safety gone mad.
A brilliant decision by the ref to disallow that. Saw it in real time, called it. Great call.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]