I think even current Del Piero, Baggio, Inzaghi and Totti would do better than the present squad. Switzerland have made them look very, very ordinary whilst being excellent themselves.



I dont think they have made them look ordinary. They are just ordinary. That Retegui lad that just come on, was just an average striker in middling club in the Argentinian league a couple years ago, and they were already calling him up for the Italian team. It really tells you how bad and desperate things are for Italy.