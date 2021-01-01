« previous next »
Online Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:25:51 pm
Chiesa is terrible

Sad to see his decline. You wouldn't have minded us getting him a few years back. That ACL has done him
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 06:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:29:20 pm
What the fuck is the point of Darmian? Is he their number 13? He's just stood on the wing passing backwards

Crap footballer.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm »
Now or never for the Italians. Bring on Del Piero, Roberto Baggio, Inzaghi and Totti.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm »
This Italy would lose against an average Serie A team.
They dont have brilliant players, bit theyre not this bad. Zero energy, zero collaboration
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm »
Italy are just an average squad of players and footballing nation these days. Stunning decline.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm »
Terrible miss, Scamacca has to score there.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
They just seem so casual like it doesnt matter
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 06:36:04 pm »
I thought this Italy team would have had something more to show after a lacklustre start to the euros.But no they really have nothing,a total rethink for them.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:33:28 pm
Italy are just an average squad of players and footballing nation these days. Stunning decline.

Complacency. Look at the state of their stadiums. Never built on the golden era of Serie A in terms of any infrastructure.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 06:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:31 pm
Now or never for the Italians. Bring on Del Piero, Roberto Baggio, Inzaghi and Totti.

I think even current Del Piero, Baggio, Inzaghi and Totti would do better than the present squad. Switzerland have made them look very, very ordinary whilst being excellent themselves.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 06:42:34 pm
I think even current Del Piero, Baggio, Inzaghi and Totti would do better than the present squad. Switzerland have made them look very, very ordinary whilst being excellent themselves.
I dont think they have made them look ordinary. They are just ordinary. That Retegui lad that just come on, was just an average striker in middling club in the Argentinian league a couple years ago, and they were already calling him up for the Italian team. It really tells you how bad and desperate things are for Italy.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 06:48:24 pm »
Handball?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 06:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:38:05 pm
Complacency. Look at the state of their stadiums. Never built on the golden era of Serie A in terms of any infrastructure.

Isn't the issue there that the stadiums in Italy tend to be owned by the municipality rather than the clubs?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
Two added minutes. ;D

If they hadn't got 8 v Croatia, they'd have been spared this. :)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:50:03 pm
Isn't the issue there that the stadiums in Italy tend to be owned by the municipality rather than the clubs?

Correct. There are only 3 or 4 stadiums owned by clubs, the rest are publicly owned and increasingly falling into a state of disrepair
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 06:53:00 pm »
Good riddance to Italy, what a tedious team to watch for a neutral. Utterly dour.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Shaqiri is a really interesting little weapon off the bench for Switzerland at this stage of the tournament. Would love him to get to a European final.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
The Swiss Roll on.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 06:53:25 pm »
The Italians just rolled over there. Shambolic performance.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 06:53:47 pm »
As a person who grew up watching football in the 90s, I actually feel a bit sad watching this Italy team. Every country has ups and downs but this is something else. It just shows how unbelievable their victory in the last Euros was because theyve failed to qualify for the last two world cups and look nowhere near competing
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm »
 :champ
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Giacinto Facchetti, Gaetano Scirea, Paolo Rossi, Giuseppe Meazza are all spinning in their graves after that showing

Ghastly performance from a bunch of quintessential mediocre crop of players
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8383 on: Today at 06:54:38 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8384 on: Today at 06:54:39 pm »
Deserved. Italy were abysmal. Could be the end for Spaletti.

My money is on Denmark to win as well.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 06:54:47 pm »
England dont beat Switzerland, well organised & experienced team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 06:55:27 pm »
Arrivederci Italia, che peccato...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 07:00:22 pm »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 07:03:19 pm »
Surely Germany smash Denmark here
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 07:05:59 pm »
Florian Wirtz not starting, hes not shone in this tournament though, so not that controversial a call from Nagelsmann.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8390 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
The lack of urgency was shocking.  And the hopeless long range efforts.

Wow Italy is in a bad way.

They did everything they could to deny England 3 years ago and went back to their decline.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 07:08:23 pm »
Those BBC lads look like they're heading straight out on the piss in Berlin after the coverage has finished
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8392 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm »
Konsa starting left back tomorrow having never played there
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8393 on: Today at 07:10:40 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 06:53:47 pm
As a person who grew up watching football in the 90s, I actually feel a bit sad watching this Italy team. Every country has ups and downs but this is something else. It just shows how unbelievable their victory in the last Euros was because theyve failed to qualify for the last two world cups and look nowhere near competing

I watched Italy at Anfield at Euro 96. They got knocked out the group ( with the 2 finalists and no 3rd place bollocks). However that squad had Peruzzi, Maldini, Costacurta, Nesta, Donadoni, Albertini, Dino Baggio, Di Matteo, Di Livio, Fuser, Del Piero, Casiraghi, Chiesa, Zola, Ravanelli.

Most of those wouldn't just walk into that team but be near enough the best player

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8394 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:05:59 pm
Florian Wirtz not starting, hes not shone in this tournament though, so not that controversial a call from Nagelsmann.

They have no width with him and Musiala. Sane flatters to deceive though .
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8395 on: Today at 07:15:18 pm »
Hahaha starting Mainoo tomorrow apparently. Wow, whatever happened to the England midfield?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8396 on: Today at 07:15:23 pm »
Ferdinand could at least take his sunglasses off. Surprised the production team have allowed it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8397 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:15:18 pm
Hahaha starting Mainoo tomorrow apparently. Wow, whatever happened to the England midfield?

The hype around him is hilarious.

Micah Richards talking about him giving quicker passes to the attacking players. He had previously criticised Trent who is a better passer.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8398 on: Today at 07:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:16:26 pm
The hype around him is hilarious.

Until he fucks up and the press crucify him. It's the classic pattern of a Man Utd player breaking through and suddenly they're the fucking saviour of the England team.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8399 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:18:47 pm
Until he fucks up and the press crucify him. It's the classic pattern of a Man Utd player breaking through and suddenly they're the fucking saviour of the England team.

Won't happen will it. He's the saviour of English football
