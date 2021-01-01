As a person who grew up watching football in the 90s, I actually feel a bit sad watching this Italy team. Every country has ups and downs but this is something else. It just shows how unbelievable their victory in the last Euros was because theyve failed to qualify for the last two world cups and look nowhere near competing
I watched Italy at Anfield at Euro 96. They got knocked out the group ( with the 2 finalists and no 3rd place bollocks). However that squad had Peruzzi, Maldini, Costacurta, Nesta, Donadoni, Albertini, Dino Baggio, Di Matteo, Di Livio, Fuser, Del Piero, Casiraghi, Chiesa, Zola, Ravanelli.
Most of those wouldn't just walk into that team but be near enough the best player