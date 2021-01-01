« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 138391 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
The Swiss rolled it tamely to the keeper.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
Donnarumma has been fantastic.
Logged

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Italy have been rubbish so far
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,529
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 05:34:41 pm »
Italy are appalling.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 05:34:49 pm »
Rope a dope from Italy? Or just really, really shit?
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 05:37:48 pm »
It's been coming.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,566
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 05:38:05 pm »
Oh that's a lovely lovely goal. Fully deserved.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 05:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:34:49 pm
Rope a dope from Italy? Or just really, really shit?

Just shit then.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,826
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm »
what a goal, well deserved. Best thing that could happen to this game.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 05:38:24 pm »
The Swiss Are On A Roll
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
nice
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Good goal. Fully deserved. Switzerland have been the better team.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,529
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
Keeper has to save that.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm »
Been the better team, fully deserved.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:34:41 pm
Italy are appalling.

Said when I first seen their squad it's the worst Italy squad I've ever seen. But their performances have been even worse.

It's all or nothing with Italy in tournaments. Really good or really bad. But they haven't got anything in them now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 05:38:24 pm
The Swiss Are On A Roll
Cheesy joke
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm »
Hope this opens up the game a bit,the italians have looked more like San Marino here just defending deep
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
I was just thinking that the Swiss were much the better but werent making it count, then they get a nicely worked goal.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm »
Big gulf in quality between the two sides so far, Italy have shown absolutely nothing going forward.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm »
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm »
Italy are doing a good attempt at being us at the moment!

Even if we beat Slovakia the Swiss will do us.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,529
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 05:45:46 pm »
Switzerland are a good example of average individual parts making a really solid team. England are the opposite of this, as are Italy.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 05:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:41:15 pm
Big gulf in quality between the two sides so far, Italy have shown absolutely nothing going forward.

Their level of forwards produced since their World Cup win has been dreadful. Chiesa the big hope and he's not kicked on at all at the Euros.

I think the last Euros could end up their last hurrah as a leading national team for a long time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,529
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm »
Ouch that could easily have been red.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
I think 16 teams for the Euro's was about right.

If you want to expand it any further then I'd consider doing away with qualifiers & group games and go straight knockout with seeds.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Switzerland are a tidy outfit. They can't be underestimated.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 05:44:55 pm
Italy are doing a good attempt at being us at the moment!

Even if we beat Slovakia the Swiss will do us.

Difference is Italy are already poor on paper.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 05:47:16 pm »
Dirty tackle that
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
Good save
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 05:48:47 pm »
Italy looks so tired, unfit. Zero runs off the ball

They miss calafioris passing out from the back tol, struggle with the press
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,529
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 05:49:09 pm »
Embarassing from Donnarumma.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,826
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
Lucky its only 1. Donnarumma has been Italy's best player.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
Switzerland will knock England out (if they beat Slovakia).
Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,764
  • Garrincha
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8313 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Christ that was awful from Italy. The swiss obviously are a good side and have working system in place but they are no under pressure in midfield for them to play passes into the pockets in between their midfield and defence
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8314 on: Today at 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:46:14 pm
Ouch that could easily have been red.
yep, very nasty that.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8315 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:49:09 pm
Embarassing from Donnarumma.
pathetic wasn't it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #8316 on: Today at 05:54:58 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Christ that was awful from Italy. The swiss obviously are a good side and have working system in place but they are no under pressure in midfield for them to play passes into the pockets in between their midfield and defence

The Swiss have better players than Italy.

Other than the keeper, maybe Bastoni and Barella it's mediocre at beat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 203 204 205 206 207 [208]   Go Up
« previous next »
 