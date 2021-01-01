Rope a dope from Italy? Or just really, really shit?
Italy are appalling.
The Swiss Are On A Roll
Cheesy joke
Big gulf in quality between the two sides so far, Italy have shown absolutely nothing going forward.
Italy are doing a good attempt at being us at the moment!Even if we beat Slovakia the Swiss will do us.
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like
Ouch that could easily have been red.
Embarassing from Donnarumma.
Christ that was awful from Italy. The swiss obviously are a good side and have working system in place but they are no under pressure in midfield for them to play passes into the pockets in between their midfield and defence
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]