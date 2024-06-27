Third place thing is a bit lame when played out, maybe go up to 32. You would still have a decent group phase with top two going through based on ranking groups would be



France

Germany

Wales

Greece



Belgium

Switzerland

Serbia

Slovenia



England

Ukraine

Czech Republic

Republic of Ireland



Portugal

Denmark

Scotland

Finland



Holland

Hungary

Turkey

Albania



Spain

Austria

Slovakia

Iceland



Croatia

Poland

Norway

Northern Ireland



Italy

Sweden

Romania

Georgia



Massively slim down the qualification maybe just include it into the nations league top division of nations league qualifies automatically etc.



I have said it before, I'd go back to just having 8 teams in the finals. There is too much international football.- Only group winners in the qualifying go through. Would mean less of a canter for nations who rely on 2 going through from each group, play offs etc.- The tournament itself should be 2 groups of 4 teams- Semi finals. Winner group 1 v runner up group 2 etc- Final.-Tournament completed in 2 weeks, and let the players rest before returning to their clubs. You now have players (such as our Gomez and Gravenberch) who haven't kicked a ball, and yet haven't actually finished their season yet.The Euros were never this long. It's almost like a World cup.They were never seen that way. They were seen as a regional tournament, in between the world cup cycle.