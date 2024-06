Haha, it also creates a lot of friction. The language issue should resonate with the Welsh, Irish, and Canadians on this forum, I suppose





Thanks for the education, Henry, a great read.As with most nations' internal language/culture issues, the Canadian one has all kinds of kinks. Being surrounded not only by english-speaking Candians but also by the gang below the 49th parallel, Quebec's stance on language can take on an aggressive attitude that hovers between extreme and silly. As far as I know it's the only part of the French-speaking world whose stop signs read 'Arręt'.