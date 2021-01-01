« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:10:41 pm
All true but I think Southgate has some pretty impressive luck, and England have very talented individuals who are certainly capable of moments of brilliance.

Southgate is a fucking shit manager. He won't get to the final.
1892tillforever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm
England will make the Final.

They cant keep being shit with the players they have.
They have won 2 of their last 8 matches; including draws with North Macedonia and Slovenia and a loss to Iceland. It is well beyond a blip at this stage.
Dim Glas

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Mad how uneven the draw is. Utterly shite. One side with 4 of the 5 strongest squads in the tournament.
kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
tonight was the best i have seen Kvaratskhelia play for a long time

good news that Sobo starts his holidays now
kop306

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm
More red cards. :lmao

good ending to a good group stage
shook

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
Southgate is a fucking shit manager. He won't get to the final.

I'm not disagreeing with the first sentence, nor am I saying that they will win it. But he has pretty impressive amount of luck generally speaking, and now to be in such a bracket is one example. And in fact, Foden going home means he might luck his way into a bit better of a balance to the first 11, which will help the cause.
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 pm
England have it easy. I still don't see them making the final
Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Mad how uneven the draw is. Utterly shite. One side with 4 of the 5 strongest squads in the tournament.

Is thats Frances fault? If theyd won their group as they should have then theyd be in Englands half wouldnt they? And then thered be a more even few to it. Belgium too, if theyd won their group too theyd have been in that half. Southgate is spawny but thats down to others fucking up.

Austria and Switzerland could both be dangerous for anyone in that half. Theyve been two of the best teams in terms of playing as a cohesive unit. Turkey too. A few of the bigger names have looked out of sorts.
1892tillforever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
I'm not disagreeing with the first sentence, nor am I saying that they will win it. But he has pretty impressive amount of luck generally speaking, and now to be in such a bracket is one example. And in fact, Foden going home means he might luck his way into a bit better of a balance to the first 11, which will help the cause.
He'll be back for the quarters if they get there I imagine. Southgate's two condoms approach means there's always a chance of extra time against even weaker opposition and it becomes more unpredictable at that point. I would be moderately surprised if they don't go into extra time in at least one of the next two matches.
dutchkop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
The draw couldn't possibly have gone better for England. Three potential winners on one side, a limited Netherlands and Italy on the other with some dark horses.

Dutch cunning plan lose To Austria - play Romania in knockouts and then rematch vs Austria QF before SF with Italy

avoiding Belgium, Germany, Spain, France
shook

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
He'll be back for the quarters if they get there I imagine. Southgate's two condoms approach means there's always a chance of extra time against even weaker opposition and it becomes more unpredictable at that point. I would be moderately surprised if they don't go into extra time in at least one of the next two matches.

 :lmao
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
dutchkop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
I think having Szoboszlai back is a good thing - needs a rest and break to recharge

Only concern is Jota as Portugal continue. He needs a break & recovery before preseason
Caligula?

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
I think having Szoboszlai back is a good thing - needs a rest and break to recharge

Only concern is Jota as Portugal continue. He needs a break & recovery before preseason

He's not playing much so I suppose he'll be fine.
Red-Soldier

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
Is thats Frances fault? If theyd won their group as they should have then theyd be in Englands half wouldnt they? And then thered be a more even few to it. Belgium too, if theyd won their group too theyd have been in that half. Southgate is spawny but thats down to others fucking up.

Austria and Switzerland could both be dangerous for anyone in that half. Theyve been two of the best teams in terms of playing as a cohesive unit. Turkey too. A few of the bigger names have looked out of sorts.

Agree.  I think one of the lesser fancied teams took get to the final and win it, this year.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
tonight was the best i have seen Kvaratskhelia play for a long time

good news that Sobo starts his holidays now
That's probably the best I've seen him play live. At least that I can remember.
SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Southgate is the only manager who could play a system that would make the Bundesliga top scorer, the La Liga player of the season and the PL player of the season completely ineffective.
Clint Eastwood

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 pm
Yeah Southgate has been lucky with the draw in every tournament he's managed. A huge opportunity.
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8138 on: Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
England had an easy group. If they continue playing like this, better teams will punish them.
btroom

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8139 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Slovakia it is then. jammy everytime.  :no just a want a team that will test that fraud t-rex ffs
darragh85

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8140 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
I think having Szoboszlai back is a good thing - needs a rest and break to recharge

Only concern is Jota as Portugal continue. He needs a break & recovery before preseason
 

He needs to practice his passing. He seems to fail to put enough weight on passes too often
Angelius

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8141 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
I think Slovakia will be tougher than most people expect because they are the type of side that frustrates England - organized defensively in a low block, disciplined, and very compact. A side against which you need a lot of movement to be able to create and score. Something that England has failed to show in all of their games so far. It'll be harder than most think - I won't be surprised if England get knocked out on Sunday.
SamLad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 pm
no idea why anyone would feel enthusiastic about England's chances, no matter who they're up against.
Only Me

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8143 on: Today at 12:40:22 am
Borovicka with sheeps cheese and dumplings in ours on Sunday then.

Yum yum.

Mind you, if England were playing the Taliban, Id be in the away end with me false beard on.
afc tukrish

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8144 on: Today at 01:16:35 am
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
I think Slovakia will be tougher than most people expect because they are the type of side that frustrates England - organized defensively in a low block, disciplined, and very compact. A side against which you need a lot of movement to be able to create and score. Something that England has failed to show in all of their games so far. It'll be harder than most think - I won't be surprised if England get knocked out on Sunday.

Thought the same when I saw the draw, Slovakia will be difficult because they will force England to create...
Tokyoite

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8145 on: Today at 02:13:30 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Slovakia it is then. jammy everytime.  :no just a want a team that will test that fraud t-rex ffs
Italy/Netherlands seem to be the biggest names England can face before the Final and both havent been that impressive either undortunately. Its mental that the Final is the only game in which they can face a really strong team.

Naturally Southgate will be louded as the next best thing since sliced bread if England go that far, regardless of results or who they faced. Even he probably cant believe the luck hes had with the draws.
coolbyrne

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8146 on: Today at 04:19:01 am
I think Austria are going to surprise a lot of people, and I have them going to the finals as the dark horse. As much as people are thinking it's an easy run for England, Austria can hope for the same. If they beat Turkey, it's Romania or Netherlands, and I think an Austria/Netherlands matchup won't be as one-sided as it would've been a decade ago. Winning that puts them in the Q4 against England/Slovakia/Italy/Switzerland.

And the thing is, I have more confidence in Austria doing something than England. Slovakia should be the automatic pass to the next round, but 2 goals in 3 games in one of the easiest groups in the tournament is damning. They limped out of the group with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia and have zero momentum. I do think they'll get past Slovakia, but the rest of the way isn't going to be as simple as some people think.
Jshooters

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8147 on: Today at 06:33:06 am
Henry Chinaski

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8148 on: Today at 07:48:23 am
Oh boy, Belgium's a mess. Same old story. We're going to lose to France in whats likely to be the most boring match of the entire tournament.
MonsLibpool

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #8149 on: Today at 07:54:04 am
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:48:23 am
Oh boy, Belgium's a mess. Same old story. We're going to lose to France in whats likely to be the most boring match of the entire tournament.
France don't look good themselves. It can go either way.

It's like a derby game.
