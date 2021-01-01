I think Austria are going to surprise a lot of people, and I have them going to the finals as the dark horse. As much as people are thinking it's an easy run for England, Austria can hope for the same. If they beat Turkey, it's Romania or Netherlands, and I think an Austria/Netherlands matchup won't be as one-sided as it would've been a decade ago. Winning that puts them in the Q4 against England/Slovakia/Italy/Switzerland.



And the thing is, I have more confidence in Austria doing something than England. Slovakia should be the automatic pass to the next round, but 2 goals in 3 games in one of the easiest groups in the tournament is damning. They limped out of the group with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia and have zero momentum. I do think they'll get past Slovakia, but the rest of the way isn't going to be as simple as some people think.