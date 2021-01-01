« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 128808 times)

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 09:05:16 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:59:51 pm
It's a shite format but no team who comes bottom should ever go through. No doubt it will end up being 32 teams soon enough and back to top 2 going through.

I would love it to go back to an 8 team tournament!
2 groups of 4, semi final, final and back home!
Too much football
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Seeing Ronaldo annoyed gives me joy
Logged

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm »
Just got in. Which match should I put on?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 09:06:37 pm
Just got in. Which match should I put on?
Brazil vs Italy 1970.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 09:08:50 pm »
Oh Great Chance
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm »
Or if you want to see a 40 year old acting like a child, the Portugal match.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,121
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:08:29 pm
Brazil vs Italy 1970.
Or Brazil v Italy 1982
Logged

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:09:15 pm
Or if you want to see a 40 year old acting like a child, the Portugal match.

Already get enough of that at home
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 09:10:17 pm »
1-0 Turkey, it was a matter of time.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:04:47 pm
Similar to what he's doing on the pitch but in the dressing room?

Speaking of Martinez being a fraud, you could almost imagine Ronaldo being the one who gives the team talks while RM skulks around the in background. They'd probably speak equally as much shite as each other tbf
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:08:29 pm
Brazil vs Italy 1970.

I Won A Camera for predicting Brazil 4 Italy 1 in Shoot Magazine for that game
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:10:17 pm
1-0 Turkey, it was a matter of time.
Great strike.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,893
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm »
Incredible technique 👏
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:11:31 pm
I Won A Camera for predicting Brazil 4 Italy 1 in Shoot Magazine for that game
Pics or it didn't happen. ;D
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 09:12:52 pm »
Ref best man on the pitch, easily
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,495
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 09:13:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:12:52 pm
Ref best man on the pitch, easily

He's been brilliant
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 09:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:11:55 pm
Great strike.

Turkey should get an extra-point for that strike, so they go top of the table with 7 points. Don't want Austria to face them in the knockouts...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,461
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm »
Possibly penalty for Georgia, VAR check.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,669
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 09:13:33 pm »
Brilliant this, penalty to Georgia coming up .
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 