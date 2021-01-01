It's a shite format but no team who comes bottom should ever go through. No doubt it will end up being 32 teams soon enough and back to top 2 going through.
Just got in. Which match should I put on?
Brazil vs Italy 1970.
Or if you want to see a 40 year old acting like a child, the Portugal match.
Similar to what he's doing on the pitch but in the dressing room?
1-0 Turkey, it was a matter of time.
I Won A Camera for predicting Brazil 4 Italy 1 in Shoot Magazine for that game
Ref best man on the pitch, easily
Great strike.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]