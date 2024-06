Feel really bad for Ukraine, could have been a glimmer of hope, of getting peoples' minds off the atrocities for a wee bit more. And they really gave it a go, actually should/could have won this one, deserved it more than clueless Belgium with all their star players anyway. If just not for that first game where nothing worked out. Everybody else in that group just bored themselves through.

Oh well, still a few underdogs to root for