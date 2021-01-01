« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7760 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm
I say it every time I've ever watched him but what does Onana actually do. All he has is his physicality. I hope Arsenal or United get him.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7761 on: Today at 05:40:44 pm
On the radio theyre saying the foul for the penalty looked like it was clearly outside the box.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7762 on: Today at 05:41:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:39:03 pm
I say it every time I've ever watched him but what does Onana actually do. All he has is his physicality. I hope Arsenal or United get him.
He is fucking dogshit. Absolute dogshit.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7763 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm
oh Ukraine! What a chance.  Should have shot.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7764 on: Today at 05:43:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:40:44 pm
On the radio theyre saying the foul for the penalty looked like it was clearly outside the box.

Taking the radio experience a bit too far, making the commentators commentate without watching. ;)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7765 on: Today at 05:43:28 pm
Gods.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7766 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm
Ukraine Should really be ahead

They Will Pay for this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7767 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:40:44 pm
On the radio theyre saying the foul for the penalty looked like it was clearly outside the box.

From what I saw it was.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7768 on: Today at 05:45:12 pm
what a waste
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7769 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm
Belgium need to get rid of the oldies for the next tournament cycle. This lot have been a let down since World Cup 2014.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7770 on: Today at 05:47:55 pm
I like how Trossard gets in behind, looks up, sees Lukaku free... and checks back.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7771 on: Today at 05:51:23 pm
Another shite game, what a surprise.

I hate this 3rd place qualifying nonsense. Should just be two teams who go through into the quarters. Not enough jeopardy/do or die stuff during the group games, which lessens the excitement.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7772 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm
Belgium won't be much of a threat to anyone in the next round.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7773 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:51:23 pm
Another shite game, what a surprise.

I hate this 3rd place qualifying nonsense. Should just be two teams who go through into the quarters. Not enough jeopardy/do or die stuff during the group games, which lessens the excitement.

It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7774 on: Today at 05:59:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:13 pm
It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.

If would be a huge failure if they dont make Final.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7775 on: Today at 06:04:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:13 pm
It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.

Perhaps the way to really make it work is to just have seeded draws based upon a combination of points in the group stage and other factors. If there is already a 3 day gap between last group matches and first day of 2nd round, there is already enough rest. It would make everything a little bit more earned, i.e. the best 1st place plays the worst 3rd place....etc
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7776 on: Today at 06:07:38 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:51:47 pm
Belgium won't be much of a threat to anyone in the next round.

I agree...see we can get on.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7777 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:13 pm
It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.

It's lopsided because some of the favourites fucked up, the same thing could happen in a 16 or 32 team tournament. Each half contains three group winners, three second-placed teams and two third-placed teams, the draw is perfectly balanced based on performances in the group stage.

It's still a stupid system, though. :)
