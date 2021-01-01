Crosby Nick never fails.
I say it every time I've ever watched him but what does Onana actually do. All he has is his physicality. I hope Arsenal or United get him.
On the radio theyre saying the foul for the penalty looked like it was clearly outside the box.
Another shite game, what a surprise. I hate this 3rd place qualifying nonsense. Should just be two teams who go through into the quarters. Not enough jeopardy/do or die stuff during the group games, which lessens the excitement.
It produces massively lopsided draws as well. Half the knockouts are going to be watered down crap with England boring their way to the final.
Belgium won't be much of a threat to anyone in the next round.
