Most of the England players go for cheap free kicks which are always given in the Prem for their clubs but not in Europe. The amount of times they've exaggerated contact or gone down with the lightest push, it's not given and they throw their arms up in disbelief. Saka, Rice, Foden being the main culprits.



It's got to be having some effect. If Foden goes down 3 times around the opponent box on exaggerated fouls and wins 3 free kicks, he's lauded as being a really impactful player. Week in and week out we see how many soft fouls are given. If those 3 fouls aren't given as 3 free kicks and the ref rightly says to get up, then Foden looks totally anonymous on the game and I think it's what we're seeing.



It's those fouls that make no sense to physics, like two hands on the back and suddenly you jump forward and fall over, not congruent with the applied force. Free kick given constantly in the Prem, but not so much in Europe.