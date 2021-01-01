« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7680 on: Today at 11:44:27 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:05:16 am
From what I seen he did well but not much else. Kept the ball moving and kept possession. Funnily enough probably exactly the same job Henderson would have done and would have got pelters for but there you go
Exactly. He was unbelievable apparently
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7681 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Side I think would get goals

Pickford
-Trent--Stones--GuehiWalker
---Rice----Bellingham
Bowen Palmer Gordon
-------Kane
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7682 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:56:51 am
Side I think would get goals

Pickford
-Trent--Stones--GuehiWalker
---Rice----Bellingham
Bowen Palmer Gordon
-------Kane

Any England side would get goals [well i say that then i remember Hodgson was England manager], it's Southgate awful defensive tactics that's the issue.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Mainoo wouldnt be in the squad if he played for another Club.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Most of the England players go for cheap free kicks which are always given in the Prem for their clubs but not in Europe. The amount of times they've exaggerated contact or gone down with the lightest push, it's not given and they throw their arms up in disbelief.  Saka, Rice, Foden being the main culprits.

It's got to be having some effect. If Foden goes down 3 times around the opponent box on exaggerated fouls and wins 3 free kicks, he's lauded as being a really impactful player. Week in and week out we see how many soft fouls are given. If those 3 fouls aren't given as 3 free kicks and the ref rightly says to get up, then Foden looks totally anonymous on the game and I think it's what we're seeing.

It's those fouls that make no sense to physics, like two hands on the back and suddenly you jump forward and fall over, not congruent with the applied force. Free kick given constantly in the Prem, but not so much in Europe.
