So Southgate is confused by the “environment” which means that he doesn’t understand the booing.



Yes they qualified as top of the group and yes getting an international team to play well is tricky due to the lack of time to coach them.



However do some basic things right and find the best mix of players (which is different to picking the best 11 players and putting them in unnatural positions). His teams seem to play ultra-conservative with no idea of how to adapt to playing against different styles. Slovenia played with 10 defenders packed into the final third. That wasn’t unexpected but England were content to play aimlessly around the centre circle. No attempt to get players forward and put Slovenia under pressure. Slovenia were probably delighted that England had no answer to their simple tactics.



Maybe Southgate’s setup will work in the next game but it appears that he has one plan and when it doesn’t work he changes like-for-like and hopes that this will somehow work.