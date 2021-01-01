« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,498
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:41:39 pm
I dont know why Trent isnt considered as LB. Great with both feet.

Gareth Southgate is manager, feels like TAA has been made scapegoat for Southgate's dreadful tactics.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 08:41:20 pm
It'll still be his fault somehow!

Yep. If he hadnt been so rubbish in the first couple of games he would have been on the pitch instead of Gallagher, and he would have buried that header instead of ducking it like Gallagher just did.

All Trents fault that.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,553
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 08:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:20 pm
Must be. Gomez would be a much better option too.

Gomez isnt a left back either.

Width is key against low block and Trippier cant do that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,008
  • Meh sd f
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm »
Maybe southgate should put Bellingham on
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,654
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:28 pm
Gomez isnt a left back either.

Width is key against low block and Trippier cant do that.

he isn't a left back but he'd be a better choice than Trippier.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:21:25 pm
What's the percentage of bellends in the England crowd tonight? 90%+?

On the heavier side.

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,422
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Name two long haired men most worthy of being nailed to a cross.

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:32:46 pm
Gallagher. Christ.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 08:44:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:43:13 pm
Chilwell isn't injured.

He's shit though
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,454
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm »
Chilwell and the Palace left back Mitchell were both available.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 08:44:51 pm »
My dude had a "England World Champions 1966" scarf  :D
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,454
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 08:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:44:25 pm
He's shit though

But he's a left back and would give width.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:20 pm
Must be. Gomez would be a much better option too.

Joe's on the back of a great season and actually played at left back. Tripper was one of the worst full backs in the league at right back.  Still glad Joe's overlooked though
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,447
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:44:22 pm
On the heavier side.


ITVs world of sport wrestling making a comeback?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,228
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 08:46:09 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:44:22 pm
On the heavier side.


That reminded me I told my niece Id buy her a space hopper for her birthday.
Logged
AHA!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,553
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:44:05 pm
he isn't a left back but he'd be a better choice than Trippier.

The system is all wrong.

This has to be on the Manager.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 08:46:26 pm »
Ref adding no time says it all really.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 08:46:30 pm »
Rubbish
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
No added time.

Even the ref was utterly sick of that first half.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 08:46:48 pm »
Yawn of a game
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 08:46:51 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:45:14 pm
But he's a left back and would give width.

Shaw would give massive width
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,494
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
Trent, absolutely static again.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
So glad Im watching this - its not often you get to see Leandro Trossards twin brother reffing a game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 08:47:16 pm »
Remember when Trent was the problem

:lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,432
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm »
Trent's "You're not laughing at me now" speach is coming.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
  • ...All the best
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm »
0.16 xg against Slovenia with Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Foden in the team. Just think about this for a sec.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 08:47:37 pm »
Trent is playing so badly from the bench
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 08:47:48 pm »
Well that was shit.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,918
  • JFT96
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:46:52 pm
Trent, absolutely static again.

Invisible in the middle.

Get Palmer, Gordon and Watkins on this is dull as fuck
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #7188 on: Today at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:44:22 pm
On the heavier side.



Luke Shaw under the hat?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
