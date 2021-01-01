Marvellous to see how much better England are without TAA. That Gallagher looks a natch at International level...
Does he usually play as a LW for Man City? Kind of a weird position for him IMO. That's why Gordon would be better the way England are set up.
He's played there loads for them when Mahrez or B. Silva would be on the right
Its mad that we havent got a left footed left back
Trippier's been dreadful for a couple of years now, no idea why he's getting picked, even with Shaw being out.
Kanes been absolutely pathetic
Kanes England have been absolutely pathetic
Excuses being made for the midfield now, lets see what the clowns at half time who called for this say
Oh look, Trent wasnt the problem after all. Who would have thought. Come on Slovenia.
Chilwell injured ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Must be. Gomez would be a much better option too.
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]