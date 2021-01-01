« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7120 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:29:03 pm
Marvellous to see how much better England are without TAA. That Gallagher looks a natch at International level...

I sense sarcasm from you but he's been really a reborn Socrates out there
Online Chris~

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7121 on: Today at 08:33:44 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:31:28 pm
Does he usually play as a LW for Man City? Kind of a weird position for him IMO. That's why Gordon would be better the way England are set up.

He's played there loads for them when Mahrez or B. Silva would be on the right
Online gerrardisgod

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7122 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm
Declan Rice doing a good impersonation of a trampoline, with his touch here.
AHA!

Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7123 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm
Not sure if Saka will recover from that
Online Wghennessy

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7124 on: Today at 08:35:50 pm
Good position for Trent this...
Offline shook

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7125 on: Today at 08:36:14 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:33:44 pm

He's played there loads for them when Mahrez or B. Silva would be on the right

I guess it's the system then. Personally think he would be better as part of amidfield trio with Bellingham and Rice
Online Kekule

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7126 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm
These England players love a blind alley dont they? I dont think theres one they havent run up yet.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7127 on: Today at 08:36:19 pm
Its mad that we havent got a left footed left back
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7128 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm
Southgate can't even take the handbrake off in a meaningless game.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7129 on: Today at 08:37:09 pm
Theyre so bad lol

Even a win from here isnt enough to paper over these cracks
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7130 on: Today at 08:37:21 pm
Dropping Trent for Gallagher is working out well I see
Online Buster Gonad

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7131 on: Today at 08:37:22 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:31:28 pm
Does he usually play as a LW for Man City? Kind of a weird position for him IMO. That's why Gordon would be better the way England are set up.

Has done but obviously playing in a cohesive well drilled unit. Gordon as a direct runner would probably do more in the current mess with his pace.
Online KevLFC

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7132 on: Today at 08:37:28 pm
Kane playing so deep kills everything going forward
Online TepidT2O

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7133 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm
Gallagher experiment in middle field  going well I see.
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7134 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:19 pm
Its mad that we havent got a left footed left back

Trippier's been dreadful for a couple of years now, no idea why he's getting picked, even with Shaw being out.
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7135 on: Today at 08:39:07 pm
Kanes been absolutely pathetic
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7136 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm
Slovenians are now realizing they got nothing to fear...
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7137 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm
Kane lol.

Seriously what a shit house diver he is..
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7138 on: Today at 08:39:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:38:35 pm
Trippier's been dreadful for a couple of years now, no idea why he's getting picked, even with Shaw being out.

Chilwell injured ?
Online RJH

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7139 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm
Slovenia player's gone down too easily there, but Saka's living dangerously wrapping his arms round a player in the box like that.
Online duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7140 on: Today at 08:39:54 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:39:07 pm
Kanes been absolutely pathetic
That dive was his best moment of the half
Online dirkster

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7141 on: Today at 08:39:58 pm
Slovenia playing really well there. Keeping the ball nicely. Hardly a word of recognition from the ITV commentators.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7142 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm
Slovenia having plenty of the ball but no end product
Online cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7143 on: Today at 08:40:30 pm
Excuses being made for the midfield now, lets see what the clowns at half time who called for this say
Online masher

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7144 on: Today at 08:40:37 pm
Oh look, Trent wasnt the problem after all. Who would have thought. Come on Slovenia.
Online Kekule

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7145 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm
Weve not yet had a Pickford calamity at this tournament have we?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7146 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:39:07 pm
Kanes England have been absolutely pathetic

Fixed it for you
Online Kuytinho

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7147 on: Today at 08:41:06 pm
Can only hope Trent is paying attention to this lesson in midfielding from his midfield replacement.
Online Nick110581

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7148 on: Today at 08:41:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:40:30 pm
Excuses being made for the midfield now, lets see what the clowns at half time who called for this say

None of them called for Gallagher to play
Online disgraced cake

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7149 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm
This England team will not beat one of the more experienced sides, I'm certain of it. The quality of the squad is so overstated. Look tired after one full game as well.
Online Trotterwatch

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7150 on: Today at 08:41:20 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:40:37 pm
Oh look, Trent wasnt the problem after all. Who would have thought. Come on Slovenia.

It'll still be his fault somehow!
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7151 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm
Gallagher  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7152 on: Today at 08:41:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:38:35 pm
Trippier's been dreadful for a couple of years now, no idea why he's getting picked, even with Shaw being out.
I dont know why Trent isnt considered as LB. Great with both feet.
Online cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7153 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm
Great dummy by Gallagher there for the free header 6 yards out
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7154 on: Today at 08:42:17 pm
Trent should do the Frottage speach at half time to waistcoat fucker.
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7155 on: Today at 08:42:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:49 pm
Chilwell injured ?

Must be. Gomez would be a much better option too.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7156 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm
Southgates sidekick looks a real brainiac.
Offline Zizou

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7157 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm
Looking forward to the trademark Southgate double sub that changes absolutely nothing.
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7158 on: Today at 08:42:53 pm
Where's Bellingham?
Online smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #7159 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:42:20 pm
Must be. Gomez would be a much better option too.

Chilwell isn't injured.
