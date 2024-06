This has always been the plan. Start him out of position in the first two difficult games. Take him out for the easiest game so assuming England win the narrative is "we're much better without Trent." If he's reintroduced, it will be in a high pressure knockout game - possibly even from the bench, and if England are knocked out he's an easy scapegoat.



Southgate has always set Trent up to fail. He's an awful manager and possibly an even worse man.