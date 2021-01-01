Anyone have a stream for NL vs Austria?
Why couldn't Poland go through if they win? Not even lucky losers?
Depay feigning injury after bumping into the ref.
Killed that lad swinging him off with 10 left of 1st half
I hope this works for you,https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
I've said it before and I'll forever say it.. 3rd placed teams qualifying is fucking stupid.
Perfect, thanks!
Fucking ridiculous to play 36 games over two weeks to only eliminate 8 teams.
how's that Geertruida bloke doing? any use?
You'll love the next World Cup then.
