Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:26:18 pm
This Netherlands Austria game is littered with mistakes and poor passing. Another feature of this and other games this tournament, is players treading on the ball. Weird.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:27:36 pm
France make England look expansive
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:28:25 pm
Holland seemed poor in attack whole tournament
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:28:45 pm
Anyone have a stream for NL vs Austria?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:30:07 pm
My favourite quote of the euros :

Commentator - 'Wimmer is a phenomenon on and off the pitch'

Lee Dixon - 'What the fuck does that mean?'
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:31:25 pm
Absolute mismatch between Austria and Holland so far, there's a gulf in the quality of coaching between the two.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:33:18 pm
I've said it before and I'll forever say it.. 3rd placed teams qualifying is fucking stupid.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:33:42 pm
My team embarrassing more fancied teams again, I see.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:33:48 pm
Why couldn't Poland go through if they win? Not even lucky losers?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:34:01 pm
ouch!

Nasty from Wimmer.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:34:18 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 05:28:45 pm
Anyone have a stream for NL vs Austria?

I hope this works for you,

https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:34:48 pm
Memphis's blingy headband hasn't helped him any in the tournament,done nothing for them so far
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:36:15 pm
Killed that lad swinging him off with 10 left of 1st half
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:36:22 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:33:48 pm
Why couldn't Poland go through if they win? Not even lucky losers?

Because they'll finish 4th regardless. Can't catch France or Netherlands, and head to head with Austria would see them behind them.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:11 pm
Arnautovic 😂
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:12 pm
Depay feigning injury after bumping into the ref. ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:31 pm
Austria should be 2-0.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:35 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:33:48 pm
Why couldn't Poland go through if they win? Not even lucky losers?

The most they can get is 3 points and the highest they can finish if they win today is level with Austria (if they lose). Given they lost to Austria, they'll finish below them anyway. So they're gonna finish 4th whatever happens.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:47 pm
Refs had a nightmare there

Played on when ball hit him then blocked Dutch player
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:38:52 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:38:12 pm
Depay feigning injury after bumping into the ref. ;D
Yellow card for the ref. Off the ball challenge
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:36:15 pm
Killed that lad swinging him off with 10 left of 1st half

They're not a charity, they've been shit in midfield and a change was needed
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:39:30 pm
This ref is unhinged for both sides!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:40:33 pm
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:40:44 pm
I can see Austria scoring a 2nd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:41:05 pm
how's that Geertruida bloke doing?  any use?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:42:32 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:33:18 pm
I've said it before and I'll forever say it.. 3rd placed teams qualifying is fucking stupid.

Fucking ridiculous to play 36 games over two weeks to only eliminate 8 teams.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:43:01 pm
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:43:38 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:42:32 pm
Fucking ridiculous to play 36 games over two weeks to only eliminate 8 teams.

You'll love the next World Cup then. ;)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:05 pm
how's that Geertruida bloke doing?  any use?
Garbage.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 05:44:44 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:43:38 pm
You'll love the next World Cup then. ;)

Dont. Its too hot to get any more annoyed.  :D
