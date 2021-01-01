Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
161
162
163
164
165
[
166
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july) (Read 111973 times)
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,404
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
«
Reply #6600 on:
Today
at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on
Today
at 03:56:30 pm
No sex ban for the Dutch then?
It's the Dutch! You get high and you fuck. it;s the mantra.
Logged
SamLad
Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,268
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
«
Reply #6601 on:
Today
at 03:58:46 pm »
Putting the pics of each player out is good if you insist on listing them by shirt number.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,404
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
«
Reply #6602 on:
Today
at 04:03:38 pm »
Did you also think Rijkaard and Gullit were playing?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
161
162
163
164
165
[
166
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2