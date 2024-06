Croatia need England to win 4-0 tomorrow, plus Czech Republic & the other teams in 4th place to lose to go through.



I think England 3-0 would work for Croatia on goals scored. If Slovenia score then they'd need England to win by 4 goals. Either way, Serbia need to lose as well.Also need Czech Republic and Georgia both to lose in Group F.Hungary need either Serbia and Slovenia to both lose, OR Czech and Georgia to both not win.