BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:30:34 pm
The 2020 Euros win was due to an incredible bit of work and build up (they had an absolutely massive unbeaten run). Experience at the back mixed with a bit of youthfulness and midfielders in incredible form. Nothing average about them.
They were average. Defensive solidity and street wise, old heads. Very few quality players in the attacking part of the pitch. Midfield was certainly better than it is now, but they werent great players.




Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 09:34:43 pm »
Italy could do with throwing on Del Piero here.





Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 09:34:56 pm »
So is Spalletti wearing a cardigan with lapels, or is it a knitted blazer?


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:30:34 pm
The 2020 Euros win was due to an incredible bit of work and build up (they had an absolutely massive unbeaten run). Experience at the back mixed with a bit of youthfulness and midfielders in incredible form. Nothing average about them.

Thought they were fairly average along with most sides in the tournament. The advantage they had was having one of the few competent managers whod won stuff at club level.


Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 09:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:34:56 pm
So is Spalletti wearing a cardigan with lapels, or is it a knitted blazer?

Hehe, asked meself the same ;D



duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 09:37:13 pm »
Why is Pearce going on about what happens if Albania beat Spain when theyre 1-0 down with 15 mins left



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 09:37:29 pm »
Not sure about that coaching staff outfit for Italy. Also has Spaletti brought his dad with him?


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:34:56 pm
So is Spalletti wearing a cardigan with lapels, or is it a knitted blazer?
don't you start, my wife's been banging on about their jackets for the past 10 minutes :)


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 09:37:56 pm »
Hoping for a Croatia win, purely because it ends the situation where Scotland would have gone through on 2 points if they had held on.


ABZ Rover

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 09:38:19 pm »
This has to be the worst Italy side I have ever seen, utter shyte apart from Donnarumma.





Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 09:38:22 pm »
Worst Italian side I've ever seen this. I mean they still may score here but technically they are miles off it.



Buster Gonad

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 09:38:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:37:13 pm
Why is Pearce going on about what happens if Albania beat Spain when theyre 1-0 down with 15 mins left

The dangers of heading a football


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:38:22 pm
Worst Italian side I've ever seen this. I mean they still may score here but technically they are miles off it.
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 09:38:19 pm
This has to be the worst Italy side I have ever seen, utter shyte apart from Donnarumma.
you two related?


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:29 pm
Not sure about that coaching staff outfit for Italy. Also has Spaletti brought his dad with him?

They look like they should be in the Italian version of Open All Hours.


DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 09:39:36 pm »
Italy shite but still likely to get through as 3rd place team


BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:19 pm
Thought they were fairly average along with most sides in the tournament. The advantage they had was having one of the few competent managers whod won stuff at club level.
As I said earlier, they also played the first three games in Rome. Massive advantage.




Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 09:40:24 pm »



DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
Galoot and ball fannyer off, two unknowns on.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 09:41:07 pm »
come on Croatia!!


jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6499 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
Croatia plays like donkeys though, just kicking everything that moves


Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6500 on: Today at 09:42:23 pm »
Stanisic looks absolutely knackered.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6501 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:41:38 pm
Croatia plays like donkeys though, just kicking everything that moves
you say that like it's a bad thing.  it is Italy.


KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 09:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:37:56 pm
Hoping for a Croatia win, purely because it ends the situation where Scotland would have gone through on 2 points if they had held on.

This is the problem with the best 3rd place teams. Could be a farce if the last group teams only need a draw or a 1-0 defeat.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 09:43:47 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:32:43 pm
They were average. Defensive solidity and street wise, old heads. Very few quality players in the attacking part of the pitch. Midfield was certainly better than it is now, but they werent great players.

Players wise, probably no stars, still has Bonnuci and Chiellini who were both great.

As a team they went close to 40 games unbeaten between 2018 and 2021. Thats impressive regardless.
That was down to a great set up and team ethic, which is just not that easy to put in at international level. Who was the last team to look absolutely unbelievable in an international tournament? Spain probably?

Italian football has had its own little revival which seems to be ignored due to lack of money. They have tactically switched on managers, youth players starting to come through and teams going far in Europe. The only thing at club level thats stopping them is not having super club levels of money.

Internationally they have basically reset. Lots of young players in defence and working it out further forward. Not sure they were ever a threat in this tournament, but plenty of hope for the next 5 years for them.




Ycuzz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 09:45:42 pm »
Oh my



Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6505 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:38:22 pm
Worst Italian side I've ever seen this. I mean they still may score here but technically they are miles off it.

Worst managerial outfit too. Looks shite in that weird cardigan with ITALIA on the back




DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6506 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Jesus Christ when you think of how teams like Atalanta and Napoli have served up some of the best team play of all time and then the national team serve up this shit on a stick.



Boston Bosox

  
  
  
  
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6507 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
8 Added Minutes
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,518
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6508 on: Today at 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:47:38 pm
Jesus Christ when you think of how teams like Atalanta and Napoli have served up some of the best team play of all time and then the national team serve up this shit on a stick.
And Spalletti after managing Napoli to the title last year.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6509 on: Today at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:43:47 pm
Players wise, probably no stars, still has Bonnuci and Chiellini who were both great.

As a team they went close to 40 games unbeaten between 2018 and 2021. Thats impressive regardless.
That was down to a great set up and team ethic, which is just not that easy to put in at international level. Who was the last team to look absolutely unbelievable in an international tournament? Spain probably?

Italian football has had its own little revival which seems to be ignored due to lack of money. They have tactically switched on managers, youth players starting to come through and teams going far in Europe. The only thing at club level thats stopping them is not having super club levels of money.

Internationally they have basically reset. Lots of young players in defence and working it out further forward. Not sure they were ever a threat in this tournament, but plenty of hope for the next 5 years for them.
Yes, fair point that was an impressive run of games. I can honestly count on the fingers of one hand the genuinely world class forward players theyve produced since the Totti, Inzaghi generation called it a day. Chiesa, Balotelli maybe on a good day, erm now Im struggling. Absolutely no one else youd want at the front end of the pitch. They havent scored for two and a half games in this tournament now. Thats ridiculous.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,294
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6510 on: Today at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
but every other side has another game where they can add 1 or 3 more points
yes I realised that after I posted it 🤦🏻‍♂️
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,294
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6511 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:19 pm
Thought they were fairly average along with most sides in the tournament. The advantage they had was having one of the few competent managers whod won stuff at club level.
and playing Gareth Southgate's England in the final
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,156
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6512 on: Today at 09:55:15 pm »
Last minutes been fairly farcical, heh
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
