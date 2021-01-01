« previous next »
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Time for Clarke to go. Qualifying for 2 tournaments is good, but at the end of the day qualifying for the Euros has become much easier than it used to be, and we've done nothing at 2 tournaments in a row now.

Depends who they could get to replace him, might be better to see if he can make adjustments in WC qualifying, too easy to chase the shiny new toys like an everton and not be happy with punching at your level.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
thats a relief
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
Depends who they could get to replace him, might be better to see if he can make adjustments in WC qualifying, too easy to chase the shiny new toys like an everton and not be happy with punching at your level.

The time is ready for the football genius aka Moyesiah
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
Thats not against the laws though
nope but when through on goal, playing to try to achieve a set piece rather than to try to shoot at goal doesn't deserve good fortune.

think rules/policing foul play for me is about encouraging football being played well - whether attacking or defensive. and that was attacking play that didn't (in principle, to me) deserve any luck on a subjective call [see also Sabitzer the other day, or Saka all season]
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm »
Hope that fellas alright

That keeper has absolutely twatted Ralston aswell
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm
Depends who they could get to replace him, might be better to see if he can make adjustments in WC qualifying, too easy to chase the shiny new toys like an everton and not be happy with punching at your level.

Problem is the better players are getting old and there's little coming through. The desperation to call up Doak who hasn't kicked a ball all year and clearly not fit says a lot.

The only competent performance was the one at Wembley over the two tournaments. The other ones were sub standard.

Clarke gets them motivated in qualifiers but is found out in tournaments. He's very rigid tactically.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm
The time is ready for the football genius aka Moyesiah

Even Moyes wouldn't have been so negative.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
How the fuck can you be there in this situation and playing the fkn bagpipes still

Can't be a football fan

There is actually a bagpipe song called Going Home which is played at funerals and wakes . Its very emotional and sombre instrument. I much prefer the biniou which is the Breton bagpipe as they are chirpier and their cercle danses are boss.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
nope but when through on goal, playing to try to achieve a set piece rather than to try to shoot at goal doesn't deserve good fortune.

think rules/policing foul play for me is about encouraging football being played well - whether attacking or defensive. and that was attacking play that didn't (in principle, to me) deserve any luck on a subjective call [see also Sabitzer the other day, or Saka all season]

I agree from a moral point of view, but thats not how the game gets officiated, so for me you have to give a pen (if hes ondside)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
bbc:
A good news update on injured Hungary striker Barnabas Varga, who was carried off after a sickening collision.  He is in a stable condition in a nearby hospital.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:23:53 pm
I agree from a moral point of view, but thats not how the game gets officiated, so for me you have to give a pen (if hes ondside)

yep agreed

you'd think that with current interpretations (which aren't as good as our moral point of view! ;) ) if it played out 100 times, that more than 50 times a penalty would be given
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Albania v Spain

Croatia v Italy
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm »
Moysie with some classic winning without winning. We drew with a good Switzerland team. Only lost 1-0 in the last minute here and played a really good German team. Plenty of positives to take.

He never changes.  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
great to hear the hungary lad is ok

i have been impressed with ndoye of switzerland
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
A 0-0 and a ticket home was all either side deserved.  I was rooting for Scotland but they're such a blunt tool.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:25:35 pm
yep agreed

you'd think that with current interpretations (which aren't as good as our moral point of view! ;) ) if it played out 100 times, that more than 50 times a penalty would be given

perhaps moral wasnt the right word, but you got what I meant,

Jota was awarded a pen at Palace from a position where he was going to lose the ball, he was then not given one when he slowed down at Spurs  and got fouled, so perhaps 50% given is a good shout

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm
Moysie with some classic winning without winning. We drew with a good Switzerland team. Only lost 1-0 in the last minute here and played a really good German team. Plenty of positives to take.

He never changes.  ;D

With the increased numbers qualifying, the whole idea that simply qualifying indicates progress seems like a flawed premise from the outset really.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm
Moysie with some classic winning without winning. We drew with a good Switzerland team. Only lost 1-0 in the last minute here and played a really good German team. Plenty of positives to take.

He never changes.  ;D

They've got the 2nd worst record in the tournament after Poland (who still have a game to play).

Even Georgia have offered more and had a go. It's not just the results. The football is turgid and shit on a stick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
Jota was awarded a pen at Palace from a position where he was going to lose the ball, he was then not given one when he slowed down at Spurs  and got fouled, so perhaps 50% given is a good shout

I do wonder what the ref actually saw, didn't seem like he would have been in the ideal position to see either the tug on the shirt nor the knee colliding, so perhaps couldn't be sure it was anything other than a collision between the two since they were both brought down by it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
If Spain and Italy avoid defeat which seems a reasonable assumption then they just need one other group to go their way.

Theoretically, all of the other groups have a scenario where Hungary finishes above their 3rd placed team.

Spain/Italy not losing in Group B and Portugal/Turkey not losing in Group F are the most possible.
Group C would need England to win and Denmark not to lose - also not that unlikely.

Group D would need Netherlands to beat Austria by at least 5 goals.
Group E would need Belgium to beat Ukraine, and Romania to beat Slovakia by 4 goals (3-0 would see Slovakia v Hungary decided by Disciplinary points).
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
I do wonder what the ref actually saw, didn't seem like he would have been in the ideal position to see either the tug on the shirt nor the knee colliding, so perhaps couldn't be sure it was anything other than a collision between the two since they were both brought down by it.

and thats why I think the VAR has to take over and make the decision.   
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6261 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm »
hungary will go through as one of the best 3rd place teams

cant see albania or czech republic getting the points they need to overtake them
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6262 on: Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
and thats why I think the VAR has to take over and make the decision.   

With the benefit of the replay, they'd see the defender's knee and the attacker's arm dragging the shirt and could easily agree with the ref's decision.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6263 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm
Moysie with some classic winning without winning. We drew with a good Switzerland team. Only lost 1-0 in the last minute here and played a really good German team. Plenty of positives to take.

He never changes.  ;D
you can take the man out of everton...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6264 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
Persisting with Che Adams has done Clarke in here, he should have given Shankland a start. The lad has been scoring for fun for Hearts this season but he only ever seems to get 15 minutes here or there. Adams seems to run around a lot, pull faces and shout. End product though is sadly lacking.

That being said, it's hardly a massive pool of players to choose from. Moyes got it spot on in the post match stuff, saying that more young players need to come through the system in Scotland. There are two pretty massive obstacles to that though, and until their duopoly on the game is seriously challenged then I don't see the game or the national team up here progressing beyond where it currently is.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6265 on: Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm
With the benefit of the replay, they'd see the defender's knee and the attacker's arm dragging the shirt and could easily agree with the ref's decision.

The knee happened first iirc, but my general point is, sometimes the on-field ref is in a poor position to see stuff, so switch the responsibility to the VAR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6266 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:39:50 pm
The knee happened first iirc, but my general point is, sometimes the on-field ref is in a poor position to see stuff, so switch the responsibility to the VAR

VAR surely had a look and decided the ref made the right decision. The only thing we don't know is whether it was offside in the buildup or they agreed that it wasn't a penalty. My impression was that it was offside.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6267 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Persisting with Che Adams has done Clarke in here, he should have given Shankland a start. The lad has been scoring for fun for Hearts this season but he only ever seems to get 15 minutes here or there. Adams seems to run around a lot, pull faces and shout. End product though is sadly lacking.

That being said, it's hardly a massive pool of players to choose from. Moyes got it spot on in the post match stuff, saying that more young players need to come through the system in Scotland. There are two pretty massive obstacles to that though, and until their duopoly on the game is seriously challenged then I don't see the game or the national team up here progressing beyond where it currently is.

I think it helps Wales that you've got Cardiff and Swansea in the English leagues and the best Welsh talent then get the opportunities in a stronger system and a higher standard. It's simply a better stepping stone than Hearts or Motherwell. Yiu could add Wrexham as well now as they progress

Rangers and Celtic are both poor at bringing through good Scottish players. Scotland's best player of modern times is Robbo. A Glaswegian and he played for Queens Park and Dundee United.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6268 on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
A Glaswegian and he played for Queens Park and Dundee United.

And released by Celtic as a youngster.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6269 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
VAR surely had a look and decided the ref made the right decision. The only thing we don't know is whether it was offside in the buildup or they agreed that it wasn't a penalty. My impression was that it was offside.

How can he look at that and not give it, yeah must be offside.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6270 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:43:36 pm
VAR surely had a look and decided the ref made the right decision. The only thing we don't know is whether it was offside in the buildup or they agreed that it wasn't a penalty. My impression was that it was offside.

At the risk of being accused of being anti Scotland ...

There's a clear shirt pull on Hungary striker when the Varga lad got injured. Just behind the main incident. He's pulled him to the ground it's a stick on pen

I dunno how they've not given that defo. The Scotland one could be sent to var, but I get the impression that ref is a twat and his seniority in his team has a bit of fear in it. Just a hunch

Maybe it was evening it up (whichever came first I can't remember)
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6271 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm »
The best news tonight for all Scottish fans is that Jocky Hansen is home from hospital. Get well soon.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6272 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 pm »
I miss the old Scotland of glorious failure, where they'd at least provide some entertainment but then shoot themselves in the foot or go out in an agonising way. Now it's just boring, tedious failure...no glory or entertainment at all.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6273 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
The best news tonight for all Scottish fans is that Jocky Hansen is home from hospital. Get well soon.

Love it
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6274 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Gavin Cooney:
Hungary coach Marco Rossi confirms Barnabas Vargas is in a stable condition in hospital. Varga will undergo surgery for a fractured jaw later tonight, but Rossi stresses he is healthy and "not under any risk."
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6275 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm »
Also I'm not having this narrative that they couldn't possibly do any better because they don't have many players to choose from - do they think the likes of Albania and Georgia have a large talent pool to pick from? Yet they've offered more than Scotland have in this tournament. Plenty of Premier League players in that squad, some have played in the CL too. It's just an excuse to cover up the management's outdated tactics and lack of ambition.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6276 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm »
The quality of Scottish footballers is so piss poor it begs questions....how can a nation that produced so much quality...genius ...for decades... produce such drivel now...its a sociatle thing i guess..it is truly fucked.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6277 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm
There is actually a bagpipe song called Going Home which is played at funerals and wakes . Its very emotional and sombre instrument. I much prefer the biniou which is the Breton bagpipe as they are chirpier and their cercle danses are boss.

Scotland - as good today as they've always been...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6278 on: Today at 12:03:04 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm
And released by Celtic as a youngster.

Well there you have our Scottish game in a nutshell.

A talent like Robbo released by the biggest club in Scotland because he was 'too small'. Coaches and grassroots don't recognise or nurture talent when they see it, preferring players that are only adept at shit on a stick football, the kind that was served up tonight.

Any country that has a league that lionise coaches like David Martindale, Stephen Robinson and Craig Levein has something seriously wrong in its footballing culture. We used to produce magnificent players, now we have a culture that revels in mediocrity.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #6279 on: Today at 12:18:30 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
Also I'm not having this narrative that they couldn't possibly do any better because they don't have many players to choose from - do they think the likes of Albania and Georgia have a large talent pool to pick from? Yet they've offered more than Scotland have in this tournament. Plenty of Premier League players in that squad, some have played in the CL too. It's just an excuse to cover up the management's outdated tactics and lack of ambition.

Exactly. Georgia and Albania have been far more enjoyable and progressive in spite of their limited talent pool and resources
