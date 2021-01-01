Persisting with Che Adams has done Clarke in here, he should have given Shankland a start. The lad has been scoring for fun for Hearts this season but he only ever seems to get 15 minutes here or there. Adams seems to run around a lot, pull faces and shout. End product though is sadly lacking.



That being said, it's hardly a massive pool of players to choose from. Moyes got it spot on in the post match stuff, saying that more young players need to come through the system in Scotland. There are two pretty massive obstacles to that though, and until their duopoly on the game is seriously challenged then I don't see the game or the national team up here progressing beyond where it currently is.