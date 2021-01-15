« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 100315 times)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
Carnage
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 09:25:36 pm »
Fucking hell that looked nasty
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 09:25:40 pm »
Looked a bit reckless from the keeper on first glance, that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 09:25:41 pm »
Looks a bad one that ..
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm »
Oh Christ this doesn't look good
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:26:04 pm »
yikes, Bodka looked in trouble there. hope they're ok.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:26:11 pm »
Waht the heck keeper?  ;D
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:26:38 pm »
I missed the only bit of action.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:26:41 pm »
Must be really bad this.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 09:26:44 pm »
what happened?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 09:26:53 pm »
Steven Fletcher has been pretty good n the last 20 mins for Wrexham this season, he would elevate this game.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 09:27:03 pm »
WTF VAR penalty check
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
This Looks Bad
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:26:44 pm
what happened?

Keeper cleaned him out. Might be a pen for a foul on a different player.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 09:27:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:26:44 pm
what happened?

Collision between keeper and the Hungarian forward.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:26:44 pm
what happened?
I missed it, must have been a bad collision?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 09:28:09 pm »
Why is everything taking so long to help this Hungarian player!? Initial medical staff took too long to come on and now the stretcher guys just fucking walking over to him.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 09:28:27 pm »
Are the Scottish really whistling this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 09:28:29 pm »
That looks shocking, the way the Hungarians rushed the stretcher on
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 09:28:42 pm »
hes having a seizure before he hits the ground, look at his arms.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
It didnt look like the Hungarian player whos down is the one who Gunn collided with.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm »
another great chance for Germany, but what a block from akanji.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 09:28:45 pm »
Is this a head injury?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 09:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:28:09 pm
Why is everything taking so long to help this Hungarian player!? Initial medical staff took too long to come on and now the stretcher guys just fucking walking over to him.
yeah the ref was very quick to call for medics, which weren't very quick coming.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:27:42 pm
I missed it, must have been a bad collision?
[/quote

Yes very bad]
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Wasnt the keeper that walloped him I dont think. I think he landed very awkwardly.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 09:29:03 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:27:42 pm
I missed it, must have been a bad collision?

Looks like he got an elbow in the head
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 09:29:28 pm »
This looks awful :(
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm »
On the replay cant even see what happened.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 09:28:42 pm
hes having a seizure before he hits the ground, look at his arms.
yeah it looked like that to me, horrible stuff.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 09:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 09:28:42 pm
hes having a seizure before he hits the ground, look at his arms.

Yeah his arms went a bit weird. Couldnt see much of a collision on the replay.

Szobo in tears. Must be bad this. Fingers crossed for the lad.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:41 pm
Collision between keeper and the Hungarian forward.

Didnt look like the keeper touched him, the keeper got someone else and the contact on the guy whos down from the defender didnt look that much.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Christ, stating the obvious but I hate moments like these.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5953 on: Today at 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:28:09 pm
Why is everything taking so long to help this Hungarian player!? Initial medical staff took too long to come on and now the stretcher guys just fucking walking over to him.

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5954 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm »
Szoboslai in tears according to Steve Wilson
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5955 on: Today at 09:30:15 pm »
That's really concerning. Doesn't look like there was really any contact with his head from the replay.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5956 on: Today at 09:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:29:02 pm
Wasnt the keeper that walloped him I dont think. I think he landed very awkwardly.

Yeh, looked that way. Didn't seem like he hit his head in the challenge.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5957 on: Today at 09:30:27 pm »
Ah. Cant stand this stuff
