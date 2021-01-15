As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
what happened?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Why is everything taking so long to help this Hungarian player!? Initial medical staff took too long to come on and now the stretcher guys just fucking walking over to him.
I missed it, must have been a bad collision?[/quoteYes very bad]
I missed it, must have been a bad collision?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
hes having a seizure before he hits the ground, look at his arms.
Collision between keeper and the Hungarian forward.
Why is everything taking so long to help this Hungarian player!? Initial medical staff took too long to come on and now the stretcher guys just fucking walking over to him.
Wasnt the keeper that walloped him I dont think. I think he landed very awkwardly.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]