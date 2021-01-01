The highlight was the anthem
Germany needs an Andreas Moeller type of midfielder
Absolute bullshit yellow for McTominay meaning if we do go through he is out the next game.
Kris Kroos close
I don't know - I only watch Liverpool games.
Szoboszlai has been really poor.
Germany missing a focal point up front, Fullkrug would help them
Even if you only watch our games that's 38 a year so you should recognise that footballers in general are diving cheating bad pricks
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Lothar Matthäus
They always like plan out their friendlies to have the best seeding possible to always get easy qualifiers and get seeded well in cups to have the best chance to get a good group.Part of it is them overachieving but part of it is designed with complex mathematics to give them the best possible route into a tournament
Crosby Nick never fails.
youd only have to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal twice in a season to see more cheating than has been on show all these euros so far
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
If I was neutral, I'd be watching Midsomer Murders by now.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
