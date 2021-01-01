« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148] 149   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 100303 times)

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:05:17 pm
The highlight was the anthem

Sounds like it. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,778
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 09:09:09 pm »
Gundogan maybe should have done better, more good play by Germany not ending in a goal.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Germany needs an Andreas Moeller type of midfielder

Lothar Matthäus
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm »
Songs of Praise would have been more exciting Sunday evening BBC 1 programming.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,346
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 09:10:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Germany needs an Andreas Moeller type of midfielder

Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,909
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm »
Moyes wants Robbo assisting

That's where he'd get the ball back from one of our forwards to get the chance
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:07:51 pm
Absolute bullshit yellow for McTominay meaning if we do go through he is out the next game.

Nah it was a yellow.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,524
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 09:11:14 pm »
Kane and Rice having a go at pundits is weird
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm »
Is Steve Clarke's contract up after the Euros, as can't see him being Scotland manager come Autumn, if he's not signed an extension, but might be gone anyway.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,880
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
Kris Kroos close
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 09:13:12 pm »
Germany have had 65.6% possession but have been awful in the final 3rd.
Logged
#Sausages

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,909
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 09:13:26 pm »
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,050
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 09:13:39 pm »
Szoboszlai has been really poor.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm »
If I was a manager I'd ban almost every player from shooting from more than 20 yards when we were chasing a goal. Ridiculous how many players think they can score from distance yet can't even hit the target. So many promising attacks are wasted with shots being blasted stupidly high or wide.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,624
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 09:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:49:18 pm
I don't know - I only watch Liverpool games.  ;D
Even if you only watch our games that's 38 a year so you should recognise that footballers in general are diving cheating bad pricks :)
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • @tharris113
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 09:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:13:39 pm
Szoboszlai has been really poor.
Evergreen post
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,258
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:37:35 pm
Germany missing a focal point up front, Fullkrug would help them

Thought the same, basically playing 4-6-0...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 09:15:26 pm »
Better  From Scotland
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,778
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 09:15:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:14:50 pm
Even if you only watch our games that's 38 a year so you should recognise that footballers in general are diving cheating bad pricks :)

youd only have to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal twice in a season to see more cheating than has been on show all these euros so far  :P
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,358
  • Bam!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm »
So poor from Havertz then, release it to the quick players on the counter.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 09:10:12 pm
Lothar Matthäus

Their late 80's-early 90's team was something else
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 09:18:17 pm »
Being played at walking pace, like two sides who have already qualified rather than teams who need to win to stand a chance.

Are they just knackered?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 09:18:35 pm »
Hard to understate just how bad Szoboszlai has been here
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 09:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:45:41 pm
They always like plan out their friendlies to have the best seeding possible to always get easy qualifiers and get seeded well in cups to have the best chance to get a good group.

Part of it is them overachieving but part of it is designed with complex mathematics to give them the best possible route into a tournament

So the coefficients give them an Alpen hand?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 09:19:04 pm »
Surely Hungary will have to bring the fat lad on up front soon?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,624
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:15:55 pm
youd only have to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal twice in a season to see more cheating than has been on show all these euros so far  :P
Indeed, and you're right, this tournament hasn't seemed anywhere near as bad as the PL.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm »
Scotland fans deserve better than this shite.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,346
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
All the people hatin' on Dom are jealous of his good looks.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Dom hasn't been that bad. He's surrounded by shite.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,880
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm »
Hungary needs a Puskas type of forward
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5911 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
If I was neutral, I'd be watching Midsomer Murders by now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5912 on: Today at 09:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:21:09 pm
If I was neutral, I'd be watching Midsomer Murders by now.

Better acting on show in the football.
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,484
  • Kloppite
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5913 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:21:09 pm
If I was neutral, I'd be watching Midsomer Murders by now.

Unless you're suffering from insomnia. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5914 on: Today at 09:23:23 pm »
Dom's not been great, but he is the one decent player in a team of painters and decorators.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,139
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5915 on: Today at 09:23:43 pm »
Been a tough watch this. Precious little quality on display.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5916 on: Today at 09:23:51 pm »
If this is how Scotland play when they absolutely have to win, can you imagine how they would approach a knockout game where they could just play for penalties?
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5917 on: Today at 09:24:19 pm »
This Scotland v Hungary game  is league 2 standard
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5918 on: Today at 09:24:39 pm »
Just two awful sides aha I'm switching this off soon
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,909
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5919 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm »
This ref is absolutely in love with his whistle
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148] 149   Go Up
« previous next »
 