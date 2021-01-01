« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Brain Potter

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
I think Lukaku has had a great game
Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,757
  • SPQR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 pm
The amount of times Belgium have fucked up a simple final pass is astonishing. Lukaku could have put De Bruyne in about 4 times there. Of course he waited until he strayed off.
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm
De Bruyne is such a twat. I hope his head explodes...
mikey_LFC

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
Agreed except why pick 5mm and not 6mm etc. Also if you showed the lines and 5mm is on but 6mm is off then both will look the same. At least now you can see when its offside even if there is a margin of error. Its a tough one but at least the automated system appears to be fair..except Im not sure how they accurately determine when the pass was played.

I was just using 5mm as its the measurement you mentioned, so as to be consistent. The actual number picked should be determined by the calculated margin of error of the technology, which will be around their ability to pick the right moment the pass is made, as you say. That could be 5mm, it could be 20mm the manufacturers will know, as theyll need to have proven their accuracy was up to a certain point.

I like the technology just think it needs tweaking. Best tech since goal line. If I was the refs, I would make sure to state that this isnt VAR, its a different thing and is objective not subjective.
Boston Bosox

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Tight Group
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Be interesting to see if Romania and Slovakia fix to guarantee going through and a tough draw or are brave and try and win the group, probably better to fix.
KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 09:53:47 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:51:33 pm
Be interesting to see if Romania and Slovakia fix to guarantee going through and a tough draw or are brave and try and win the group, probably better to fix.

Why would a draw suit Slovakia?
stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
I was just using 5mm as its the measurement you mentioned, so as to be consistent. The actual number picked should be determined by the calculated margin of error of the technology, which will be around their ability to pick the right moment the pass is made, as you say. That could be 5mm, it could be 20mm the manufacturers will know, as theyll need to have proven their accuracy was up to a certain point.

I like the technology just think it needs tweaking. Best tech since goal line. If I was the refs, I would make sure to state that this isnt VAR, its a different thing and is objective not subjective.

Does it really matter though? Because the striker who was offside due to the margin of error could be onside due the same margin of error in the next instance. The whole things works both ways and it doesn't really matter in my view.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 09:55:33 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
I was just using 5mm as its the measurement you mentioned, so as to be consistent. The actual number picked should be determined by the calculated margin of error of the technology, which will be around their ability to pick the right moment the pass is made, as you say. That could be 5mm, it could be 20mm the manufacturers will know, as theyll need to have proven their accuracy was up to a certain point.

I like the technology just think it needs tweaking. Best tech since goal line. If I was the refs, I would make sure to state that this isnt VAR, its a different thing and is objective not subjective.

Yes maybe it will be tweaked but it does look much better. Remove most or all of the subjectivity from the decision. It is annoying as a forward when offside is given and you know that a couple of mm makes no real difference.
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:53:47 pm
Why would a draw suit Slovakia?

4 points would likely be nailed on to get them through in 3rd and they'll likely know for sure by the time they kick off.
Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:41:39 pm
You could build in a 5mm tolerance into the calculations. Im not saying stop marginal calls, Im just saying by ignoring the margin of error you rule out potentially onside goals through technology errors, which is why you increase the tolerance for a goal to be ruled out to ensure its outside the margin for error.

So if you were to use it a call thats deemed 6mm off would definitely be at least 1mm off so its given off, but a call thats 4mm off could still be 1mm on, so they should allow it to stand.

Nah, fuck margin of error. End of the day, if it is THAT close, you have to accept that it could go either way and you could be on the wrong end of the fine line. That's the risk of playing on the edge.
mikey_LFC

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Does it really matter though? Because the striker who was offside due to the margin of error could be onside due the same margin of error in the next instance. The whole things works both ways and it doesn't really matter in my view.

Its not of paramount importance. Consistency is the main thing. Its just my preference being that the burden of proof should be proving the goal shouldnt stand, with the default being that it does. So any margin of error that overlaps with potentially being onside, in my eyes, should be given. Its certainly up for debate though. My view comes from the enjoyment of goals being better than ruling them out, and putting the burden on disallowing them reduces the number of occasions it happens. Also, I was a striker when I played growing up, so I prefer to see the attacker given the benefit of the doubt where possible.
mikey_LFC

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm
Nah, fuck margin of error. End of the day, if it is THAT close, you have to accept that it could go either way and you could be on the wrong end of the fine line. That's the risk of playing on the edge.

Im not saying build a margin of error into the rule. Im saying the technology itself will have a margin of error, and that should impact how its enforced in my opinion.
Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Im not saying build a margin of error into the rule. Im saying the technology itself will have a margin of error, and that should impact how its enforced in my opinion.

and I'm still saying what I said.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,313
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm
Tomorrows Fixtures:

Scotland v Hungary

Switzerland v Germany
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,905
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
I think Lukaku has had a great game

I did too. Unlucky not to score. Can anyone imagine Kane putting in a shift like that?
Romford_Red

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm
I did too. Unlucky not to score. Can anyone imagine Kane putting in a shift like that?

With his career scoring record, I've never been able to understand why he's been such a journeyman.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5697 on: Today at 05:18:40 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Does it really matter though? Because the striker who was offside due to the margin of error could be onside due the same margin of error in the next instance. The whole things works both ways and it doesn't really matter in my view.

This is a very strange take. You introduce technology to get decisions correct so yes it absolutely does matter if its not actually able to provide the level of accuracy it needs to get the decision correct. Your position means youre happy with coin flips from technology deciding games. For example in offside call one the tech coin flip to give the opposing team the decision (because the call is within the margin for error of the tech) and in offside decision 2 the tech coin flips to give the decision against your team again (because the call is, once again, within the margin for error of the tech). As a result of this the opposition score a goal and you have one chalked off, leading to you losing the game. Why would you want this?

If on the other hand you think perfect accuracy is impossible and sometimes marginal calls will go for you and sometimes theyll go against you then why would you have an issue with the old system. Linesman didnt have to adjudicate to the closest mm, but rather according to whether the attacker was gaining an advantage. Because theyre human they werent 100% right all the time but the decisions even out (like youre saying they would with your proposal) and also you have a better system because a. Youre avoiding arbitrary pedantry about players being offside by millimetres, which is a silliness at odds with the original intent of the offside rule. And also, with the old system you dont have the sense of most goals being provisional until confirmed by VAR, which is huge for the experience of watching the sport.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • BoRac
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5698 on: Today at 08:28:35 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:18:40 am
This is a very strange take.

On the face of it, it is a strange take. But isn't it also a perfect illustration of how frustrated with the standard od refereeing people are?

People would take a coin flip in marginal decisions because they feel it would actually increase the chances of the correct decision being made. More importantly, with a coin flip, the wrong decisions would genuinely be expected to balance out over the course of the season, which is clearly not the case now. And finally, people would see a coin flip error as an honest unbiased mistake, something we could also live with from human referees. It's the bias that is frustrating, not the errors as such.

Not that what is being described is actually as bad as a coin flip.
WillG.LFC

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,296
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5699 on: Today at 08:47:26 am
So people want to scrap var and have referees basically guessing. But aren't happy for this automated system to have margins of error. Surely the main thing is not interrupting the flow of the game. If say 95 out of 100 are correct it's still far higher than if we have humans guess on the field
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,905
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5700 on: Today at 08:58:51 am
If you want quick decisions on offside you have to say that the new technology is fantastic.

It is perhaps not very good at accurate decisions, but I guess you can't have everything. 
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,382
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5701 on: Today at 09:09:18 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:58:51 am
If you want quick decisions on offside you have to say that the new technology is fantastic.

It is perhaps not very good at accurate decisions, but I guess you can't have everything.

Where's the evidence that it isn't accurate??
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,905
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5702 on: Today at 09:14:36 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:18 am
Where's the evidence that it isn't accurate??

I don't possess any except the old 'eye test'. The first time I really looked at the automated European system of VAR I saw Liverpool concede a goal against Toulouse that was blatantly offside. But the word "automated" acted like a magic wand. It was the end of the matter.

The automated decision that ruled out Lukaku's goal last night looked very dodgy. But again the magic wand was waved.
