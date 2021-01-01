This is a very strange take.
On the face of it, it is a strange take. But isn't it also a perfect illustration of how frustrated with the standard od refereeing people are?
People would take a coin flip in marginal decisions because they feel it would actually increase
the chances of the correct decision being made. More importantly, with a coin flip, the wrong decisions would genuinely be expected to balance out over the course of the season, which is clearly not the case now. And finally, people would see a coin flip error as an honest unbiased mistake, something we could also live with from human referees. It's the bias that is frustrating, not the errors as such.
Not that what is being described is actually as bad as a coin flip.