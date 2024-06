I'm not sure football needs to be policed more, but whatever punishment these dickheads are getting isn't anywhere near enough. Knew it was game over when everyone thought it was hilarious when that kid jumped on the pitch for a selfie with Mo and grabbed the league cup when we won it two years ago, before his rough-as-fuck scally dad got interviewed on the tele saying he wasn't going to stop. People lose their jobs over this shite, and it won't be funny when someone runs on with darker intent.