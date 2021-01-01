« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 92204 times)

Offline Jean Girard

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Took them 3 minutes to make that decision last night. If it's taking that long the goal should stand, you're beyond subjectivity and looking for a reason to cancel it out. Simple as that - we want more goals not less. It turned into an Italia 90 game after that decision - sucked whatever life was left in an already cagey game right out of the stadium. 

Beyond 1 or 2 notable games, the refs have been good in the tournament - getting out of the way of match and making quick decisions. But those PGMOL fools, power tripping - they wreck my head - they were bad enough with whistles and flags - why the would you give them a computer and endless time to "subjectively" come to a conclusion? They aren't fit for purpose.     
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
So, so far its been a decent tournament. Most games have been decent to watch with a few exceptions. The two biggest let downs so far are the England team and the English officials. Who'da thought it?
Offline whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 09:08:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:00:56 am
So, so far its been a decent tournament. Most games have been decent to watch with a few exceptions. The two biggest let downs so far are the England team and the English officials. Who'da thought it?

Pretty much sums up my thoughts so far. Hopefully one of the smaller nations make it all the way with their positive football.
Offline Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 10:19:56 am »
Virgil Van Dijk on that disallowed Netherlands goal vs France yesterday:

🗣️ "We scored a goal that is a fair goal, he had no chance to get into that corner... But yeah, the English referee decided to disallow it."

https://x.com/EPLBible/status/1804437818925543537?t=2J0HTW_LDYN03D6KlC1SoA&s=19

Yep, Big Virg quite rightly just hates all these PGMOL clowns
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 10:22:22 am »
 ;D Would have been amazing if he'd said the Altrincham supporter.
Offline Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:22:22 am
;D Would have been amazing if he'd said the Altrincham supporter.
'What can you do when there's a bald manc c*nt reffing these games, you know?'  ;D
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:24:07 am
'What can you do when there's a bald manc c*nt reffing these games, you know?'  ;D

 ;D
Online JRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 10:26:29 am »
Virgil knows what that disallowed goal was all about
Offline shook

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 10:57:16 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 01:31:18 am
Just give it a go... change it up a bit



This makes a lot of sense, albeit I would put Saka if he looks fresh, instead of Palmer. The main point is that we all forget, because of how good he is further up, is that Bellingham up until this year played as a CM, put him back there and he will dictate matches, especially with pacy options ahead of him.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 11:24:53 am »
Hoping for wins for Turkey and Romania today, they've been two of the best teams to watch so far.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 11:34:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:19:56 am
Virgil Van Dijk on that disallowed Netherlands goal vs France yesterday:

🗣️ "We scored a goal that is a fair goal, he had no chance to get into that corner... But yeah, the English referee decided to disallow it."

https://x.com/EPLBible/status/1804437818925543537?t=2J0HTW_LDYN03D6KlC1SoA&s=19

Yep, Big Virg quite rightly just hates all these PGMOL clowns

PGMOL will probably add it to their reasons to screw us over again next season.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:27:21 am
Tournament has been rubbish so far.

Really poor quality that is nothing to do with bald manc refs

Im with you on this.

But then again, a lot of auld arses back in the day felt like that about Italia 90, and I loved it.

Somehow I think the me of now would have hated Italia 90. Something about youthful exuberance that makes these things a bit more joyful, maybe?
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 01:52:29 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Hlozeck was hyped up a few years ago. Will be intrested to see him today.

Still no big Jan Koller.  :-[
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Great start to this game, both teams going for it. Crowd are well up for it too.
Offline sminp

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 02:12:15 pm »
Kvara is so good to watch, would love him at Liverpool. Bonus points for the low socks too.
Offline elsewhere

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Did you notice that many georgian names end with shvili and dze?
Online skipper757

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:22 pm
Hlozeck was hyped up a few years ago. Will be intrested to see him today.

Still no big Jan Koller.  :-[

They can get Poborsky, Smicer, and Baros on if they need a goal.

I think theyre saving Panenka for the knockouts in case theres a shootout.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
Has Baros fixed his neck problem yet, or can he still only run with his head down?
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 02:43:40 pm »
Enjoyable game...great atmosphere ... good to get the tournament back on track after last night's snoozefest ...and can see the Turkey v Portugal game being a cracker later...
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 02:45:49 pm »
Very Good Save
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Has Baros fixed his neck problem yet, or can he still only run with his head down?

Think that was a result of too much Cake, causing him to get a case of Czech Neck.
Online Oskar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm »
Should be 1-0 Georgia.

Good save by the Czech GK.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
Pen Georgia
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm »
Murphy is such a clown.
Online swoopy

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Murphy is up there with McManaman for just chatting utter bollocks
Online Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 02:48:43 pm »
Good Pen
Online DelTrotter

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 02:48:49 pm »
lovely pen
Offline Pistolero

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 02:49:53 pm »
That was never a penalty....another very odd decision
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 02:49:54 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:47:40 pm
Murphy is up there with McManaman for just chatting utter bollocks

It obviously hits his hand but ......

Such a twat.
Online kennedy81

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5391 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm »
oof good save, decent game this.
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5392 on: Today at 02:52:31 pm »
Koller time!
Online Oskar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5393 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm »
This has been another really good game, Georgia are fun to watch.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5394 on: Today at 02:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:49:53 pm
That was never a penalty....another very odd decision
His arm was fully stretched out, it's unlucky, but it was always going to be a pen.
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5395 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm »
Murphy

'He's trying to get it out of the way' 😂😂

Arm was like inspector gadget
Online rushyman

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5396 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:49:53 pm
That was never a penalty....another very odd decision

You must be joking
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5397 on: Today at 02:57:47 pm »
Great game this. Georgia have been good value this tournament, they're giving it a proper go rather than just parking the bus as many an underdog is wont to do.
