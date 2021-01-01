Took them 3 minutes to make that decision last night. If it's taking that long the goal should stand, you're beyond subjectivity and looking for a reason to cancel it out. Simple as that - we want more goals not less. It turned into an Italia 90 game after that decision - sucked whatever life was left in an already cagey game right out of the stadium.



Beyond 1 or 2 notable games, the refs have been good in the tournament - getting out of the way of match and making quick decisions. But those PGMOL fools, power tripping - they wreck my head - they were bad enough with whistles and flags - why the would you give them a computer and endless time to "subjectively" come to a conclusion? They aren't fit for purpose.