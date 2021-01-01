Problem is if the decisions are subjective and whether it's a clear error is subjective. So they spend ages mulling over two subjective decisions. It's completely unworkable.



It wouldn't be, if PGMOL were following the rules, but they aren't. Again, back to the VAR protocol. "Clear and obvious error" is mentioned there and PGMOL are clearly using that to decide whether VAR gets involved and what decisions are made. The problem is, that they make the VAR decide, whether in his OPINION there was a "clear and obvious error". What makes this a problem is, that in the protocol it says, if there is a "POTENTIAL clear and obvious error" there should be a VAR-review (with the VAR making objective decisions and the ref making subjective decision after watching the scene on the monitor). "Potential" being the important word. The VAR isn't there to make a decision, whether it was a "clear and obvious error", just that there could have been one, so they can recommend to the ref that he goes to the monitor.So, with today's goal for example, there is a POTENTIAL "clear and obvious error" with a Dutch player being in an offside position that may have been illegal (=the Dutch player stopped the goalie from making a safe) or not (=the Dutch player was in an offside position, but didn't interfere with play, because he wasn't stopping the goalie from making a safe). That's the potential error and that should have been the subject of the review. Whether the player interefered with play is an entirely subjective decision, therefore the ref should have been called to the monitor. As that's not how things in the PL are being done though, Attwell made the DECISION that it wasn't a "clear and obvious error" and confirmed the on-field decision. That's the process for VAR in the PL as being applied by PGMOL. And as I have been saying for about a fucking five million times already this season, it goes against IFAB's VAR protocol, but nobody seems to care. That's the big problem with VAR in the PL and how it is used by PGMOL and the refs they employ and train. And it's a big reason, why it's not working (besides the fact the refs are mostly inept).If the VAR-protocol, which has been put together by IFAB, the "guardians of the football rules", was followed by the PL and PGMOL, we would have seen the refs go to the monitor for the Arsenal handball, the Doku Kung-Fu-kick, the Endo offside in the cup-final and probably countless other situations. All those situations were "potential clear and obvious errors" and subjective decisions. In all those situations the VAR should have concluded that there's a potential error and then sent the ref to the monitor to make the subjective final decision. Not a single one of those situations was handled in that way, instead in all three situations the VAR made the DECISION that everything was fine, which is completely going against the idea of the "VAR not re-reffing the game".