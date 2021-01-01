« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Dreadful decision. The angle from behind shows that the keeper is in front of the Dutch bloke!

Thought Shearer explained why it shouldnt have been ruled out well there.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm »
Virgil must fucking despise that baldy manc prick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Really don't know how many times it needs to be said. It's not VAR that is the problem - see this tournament as an example. It's shit (English) referees.

Even Klopp said he'd vote to get rid of it in the PL because the officials can't use it.

VAR is only worth the hassle if decisions are made both quickly and accurately.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm »
Our Premier League has been blighted and now its spill over in to Europe's major international tournament by a bunch of officials who are seemingly contaminating the game and are perhaps finally being found out.

A combination of bloated self-egos, incompetence and most damming an acceptance of low standards by Howard Webb & the PL have ruined aspects of the beautiful game.

It should never have been allowed to fester for so long, its not tribal or subjective to highlight week-in, week-out that these people are getting so many things wrong.
We know its a difficult job but the more they are aided by technology, full time status and observational discussion the more they get stuff wrong.
But they won't accept it, they close ranks, make an odd apology but generally think they're 99% correct, and then take themselves off to Germany to be made to look like right pricks.

Something is fundamentally wrong with the approach, training, discipline, re-training and in particular the attitude with the English football officials.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm
Even Klopp said he'd vote to get rid of it in the PL because the officials can't use it.

VAR is only worth the hassle if decisions are made both quickly and accurately.

It wasn't VAR that ruled out the goal though. The linesman alerted the referee. The issue is the laws of the game, did the on-field officials make a clear and obvious error. That is what took so long to decide. 

It is down to how the PGMOL want the game to be officiated.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
Taylor proves to the whole of Europe what a useless sack of shit he is.

The assistant has to raise his flag, the ref has to say he may have been offside but its not interfering. I dont mind them using the VAR to judge that to make sure, in a rugby style manner, but they dont do that, they make the decision and then ask the VAR to see if it needs overturning. Just dont make that initial decision, discuss it and come to a decision when all the information has been looked at.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm
It wasn't VAR that ruled out the goal though. The linesman alerted the referee. The issue is the laws of the game, did the on-field officials make a clear and obvious error. That is what took so long to decide. 

Clear and obvious doesn't exist in Europe does it?
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm
Our Premier League has been blighted and now its spill over in to Europe's major international tournament by a bunch of officials who are seemingly contaminating the game and are perhaps finally being found out.

A combination of bloated self-egos, incompetence and most damming an acceptance of low standards by Howard Webb & the PL have ruined aspects of the beautiful game.

It should never have been allowed to fester for so long, its not tribal or subjective to highlight week-in, week-out that these people are getting so many things wrong.
We know its a difficult job but the more they are aided by technology, full time status and observational discussion the more they get stuff wrong.
But they won't accept it, they close ranks, make an odd apology but generally think they're 99% correct, and then take themselves off to Germany to be made to look like right pricks.

Something is fundamentally wrong with the approach, training, discipline, re-training and in particular the attitude with the English football officials.

It's Alex Ferguson's legacy. From his acolytes running PGMOL to the Manchester training centre for officials. Everything was done at his behest and this is where we ended up.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm »
Virgil getting away from Anthony Taylor and co for a nice Euro's, only to see him appear for his game tonight, is like when you go on holiday, happy to get away from the neighbours, or work people, only to sit at the bar in your resort and watch them walk through the door.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5329 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm »
The other thing I noticed with Taylor today was inconsistency in how he was calling fouls, although I guess it wasn't that bad, there was a 10-15 minute stretch where he was letting fouls go he was previously calling, and vice versa. It included that yellow card which should never have been given.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5330 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
VAR isn't the problem. English refs are.

Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
Taylor proves to the whole of Europe what a useless sack of shit he is.

Absolutely
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm
Clear and obvious doesn't exist in Europe does it?

That is the point though. Attwell and Taylor officiated as if it was a game run by the PGMOL.

For me the laws and the interpretation both need tightening up.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
Taylor proves to the whole of Europe what a useless sack of shit he is.

Now they know how we feel every fucking week.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm »
Thing is watching this europen international tournament, your thoughts are a million miles away from the PGMOL, the referring has been anonymous really. Then all of a sudden there the c*nts are!! fucking spoiling it!!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm
It wasn't VAR that ruled out the goal though. The linesman alerted the referee. The issue is the laws of the game, did the on-field officials make a clear and obvious error. That is what took so long to decide. 

It is down to how the PGMOL want the game to be officiated.

Problem is if the decisions are subjective and whether it's a clear error is subjective. So they spend ages mulling over two subjective decisions. It's completely unworkable.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
Anthony Taylor is awful.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm
Even Klopp said he'd vote to get rid of it in the PL because the officials can't use it.
Proved my point right there. If referees are shit not having VAR won't change that.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm
Problem is if the decisions are subjective and whether it's a clear error is subjective. So they spend ages mulling over two subjective decisions. It's completely unworkable.

For me, the PGMOL want that wiggle room so they can cover their arses and manipulate results against the people who complain.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm »
good result for holland
another good performance from cody

no surprises that var disallows a perfectly good goal
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
Proved my point right there. If referees are shit not having VAR won't change that.

Exactly idiots like Atwell and Taylor need as much help as they can get. Removing VAR will just make them worse.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Exactly idiots like Atwell and Taylor need as much help as they can get. Removing VAR will just make them worse.

But these refs have got worse post VAR
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm »
Deschamps is still pretty terrible. 2 games, 1 own goal 'scored'.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
But these refs have got worse post VAR
More the case of VAR has highlighted their incompetence.

Don't know many industries where new technology is introduced and people want to get rid of it because the people using it are useless rather than improving or getting in people that can use it.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm
Exactly idiots like Atwell and Taylor need as much help as they can get. Removing VAR will just make them worse.
Most "normal" industries they'd be demoted or ushered out of their role.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5344 on: Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm »
France haven't actually scored in the first 2 games
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm »
Tomorrow's Fixtures:

Georgia v Czech Republic

Turkey v Portugal

Belgium v Romania
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm
Problem is if the decisions are subjective and whether it's a clear error is subjective. So they spend ages mulling over two subjective decisions. It's completely unworkable.

It wouldn't be, if PGMOL were following the rules, but they aren't. Again, back to the VAR protocol. "Clear and obvious error" is mentioned there and PGMOL are clearly using that to decide whether VAR gets involved and what decisions are made. The problem is, that they make the VAR decide, whether in his OPINION there was a "clear and obvious error". What makes this a problem is, that in the protocol it says, if there is a "POTENTIAL clear and obvious error" there should be a VAR-review (with the VAR making objective decisions and the ref making subjective decision after watching the scene on the monitor). "Potential" being the important word. The VAR isn't there to make a decision, whether it was a "clear and obvious error", just that there could have been one, so they can recommend to the ref that he goes to the monitor.

So, with today's goal for example, there is a POTENTIAL "clear and obvious error" with a Dutch player being in an offside position that may have been illegal (=the Dutch player stopped the goalie from making a safe) or not (=the Dutch player was in an offside position, but didn't interfere with play, because he wasn't stopping the goalie from making a safe). That's the potential error and that should have been the subject of the review. Whether the player interefered with play is an entirely subjective decision, therefore the ref should have been called to the monitor. As that's not how things in the PL are being done though, Attwell made the DECISION that it wasn't a "clear and obvious error" and confirmed the on-field decision. That's the process for VAR in the PL as being applied by PGMOL. And as I have been saying for about a fucking five million times already this season, it goes against IFAB's VAR protocol, but nobody seems to care. That's the big problem with VAR in the PL and how it is used by PGMOL and the refs they employ and train. And it's a big reason, why it's not working (besides the fact the refs are mostly inept).

If the VAR-protocol, which has been put together by IFAB, the "guardians of the football rules", was followed by the PL and PGMOL, we would have seen the refs go to the monitor for the Arsenal handball, the Doku Kung-Fu-kick, the Endo offside in the cup-final and probably countless other situations. All those situations were "potential clear and obvious errors" and subjective decisions. In all those situations the VAR should have concluded that there's a potential error and then sent the ref to the monitor to make the subjective final decision. Not a single one of those situations was handled in that way, instead in all three situations the VAR made the DECISION that everything was fine, which is completely going against the idea of the "VAR not re-reffing the game".
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »
English refs strike again

What the fucking hell is that decision

Apalling bald manc c*nt
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 12:27:21 am »
Tournament has been rubbish so far.

Really poor quality that is nothing to do with bald manc refs
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 12:28:40 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:27:21 am
Tournament has been rubbish so far.

Really poor quality that is nothing to do with bald manc refs

Really?

I've enjoyed it to be honest. Few games have been shite and it's been France and England the main culprits

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 01:31:18 am »
Just give it a go... change it up a bit

TAA Stones Guehi Gomez

    Bellingham Rice

Palmer   Foden  Gordon

         Watkins

you know it makes sense.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 01:40:59 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm


Spot on. You only need to look at the two most controversial officiating decisions in this tournament. The Rodri non-red card and the Simons offside goal. The common denominator is PL refs. Even the UK pundits are highlighting it. The only games in which VAR has not been quickly applied involved Oliver, Taylor and PL VAR officials
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 02:11:05 am »
If anything, this tournament has reinforced something I've been harping on to my mates about for years, the PL needs to employ officials from abroad. This is the only plausible way that the standards will be raised, much like the players. I can't believe journalists and pundits alike haven't been advocating for this. I recently saw the article below but it's not enough, we need opinion leaders to follow suit. Unfortunately they seem to be just as xenophobic and sceptical of that being a avenue worth exploring. I find it plain weird especially when our officials can saunter off to the UAE to officiate games there.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/30/foreign-players-revolutionised-the-premier-league-should-refs-from-abroad-be-next
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 02:37:12 am »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 02:11:05 am
If anything, this tournament has reinforced something I've been harping on to my mates about for years, the PL needs to employ officials from abroad. This is the only plausible way that the standards will be raised, much like the players. I can't believe journalists and pundits alike haven't been advocating for this. I recently saw the article below but it's not enough, we need opinion leaders to follow suit. Unfortunately they seem to be just as xenophobic and sceptical of that being a avenue worth exploring. I find it plain weird especially when our officials can saunter off to the UAE to officiate games there.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/30/foreign-players-revolutionised-the-premier-league-should-refs-from-abroad-be-next

The problem is, that those foreign refs will be expected to ref and VAR the games the way PGMOL and the Premier League want them to. Sadly, that's exactly what the issue with VAR in England is. They use VAR in the wrong way. Just a few examples from the Premier League website-FAQs about VAR. There it says:
  • "VAR is used only for "clear and obvious errors" or "serious missed incidents" in four match-changing situations: goals; penalty decisions; direct red-card incidents; and mistaken identity.": That leaves out "possible" and "probable" errors that are mentioned in the VAR protocol. So, only stuff where the VAR thinks an actual error has been made in his view will be reviewed.
  • "There is a high bar for the VARs to intervene on subjective decisions, to maintain the pace and intensity of matches.": Nowhere in the protocol does it say anything about a "high bar" and the PL don't say what that bar actually is.
  • "If the VARs view does not agree with what the referee believes they have seen then they can recommend an overturn.": Nowhere in the VAR protocol does it say that the VAR can recommend an OVERTURN. The VAR can recommend a review (whether on the field or by the VAR), but he can't recommend an overturn, because then he would be the one making the decision, which would be re-reffing the game by VAR.
  • "But the VAR should not be asking, "Do I think it's right or wrong?" The question is, "Is what the match officials have done a clear and obvious error?" There is a very high bar for that intervention.": That's just a word-salad that has very little meaning. How can the VAR determine whether something is an error, when he doesn't take the actual decision into consideration and whether he thinks it's right or wrong? And again, what is that "high bar" they're talking about?
  • "No. The final decision is always taken by the on-field referee. The VAR only provides advice.": So, the VAR only provides advice, but the ref makes the decision. How does that work in situations when according to the Premier League's own FAQs the VAR can recommend an overturn without the ref having ever seen the footage himself? How is making a decision based on someone else's recommendation the ref's own decision?

The whole thing is just a clusterfuck with the Premier League and PGMOL making up their own stuff that at times goes completely against the VAR-protocol by IFAB which should be the basis for how VAR is used in the various competitions. If anything, this Euro has shown that VAR is used differently in England than it is in most other countries. I'd love to see another situation like today with the Dutch goal that wasn't given. I'm pretty sure with a crew that's not from England the VAR sends the ref to the monitor in that situation to let him make the decision, whether the Dutch player interfered with play by stopping the goalie from making the safe, because that's how all the crews (except the English ones) have so far handled those situations with subjective decisions.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 02:45:06 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 01:31:18 am
Just give it a go... change it up a bit

TAA Stones Guehi Gomez

    Bellingham Rice

Palmer   Foden  Gordon

         Watkins

you know it makes sense.

I really like this
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 02:48:03 am »
Agreed. They would have to conform, but conform to what exactly when the level is reprehensible.

Refs being sent to the monitor is a constant feature across European leagues but it's like kryptonite in the PL. As a previous poster mentioned VAR repeatedly makes the final call in England and I don't understand why. I don't care if decisions are correctly made that impact a Liverpool result, I just want the correct decision to be made win, lose or draw. We won't be seeing any PL refs in the knockout stages. FIFA called it right in the last WC by not selecting any at all. That alone was a damning indictment.
