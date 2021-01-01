Our Premier League has been blighted and now its spill over in to Europe's major international tournament by a bunch of officials who are seemingly contaminating the game and are perhaps finally being found out.



A combination of bloated self-egos, incompetence and most damming an acceptance of low standards by Howard Webb & the PL have ruined aspects of the beautiful game.



It should never have been allowed to fester for so long, its not tribal or subjective to highlight week-in, week-out that these people are getting so many things wrong.

We know its a difficult job but the more they are aided by technology, full time status and observational discussion the more they get stuff wrong.

But they won't accept it, they close ranks, make an odd apology but generally think they're 99% correct, and then take themselves off to Germany to be made to look like right pricks.



Something is fundamentally wrong with the approach, training, discipline, re-training and in particular the attitude with the English football officials.