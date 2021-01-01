« previous next »
UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:04:01 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 10:02:41 pm
Dreadful decision. The angle from behind shows that the keeper is in front of the Dutch bloke!

Thought Shearer explained why it shouldnt have been ruled out well there.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:04:22 pm
Virgil must fucking despise that baldy manc prick.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:06:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:55:24 pm
Really don't know how many times it needs to be said. It's not VAR that is the problem - see this tournament as an example. It's shit (English) referees.

Even Klopp said he'd vote to get rid of it in the PL because the officials can't use it.

VAR is only worth the hassle if decisions are made both quickly and accurately.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:09:08 pm
Our Premier League has been blighted and now its spill over in to Europe's major international tournament by a bunch of officials who are seemingly contaminating the game and are perhaps finally being found out.

A combination of bloated self-egos, incompetence and most damming an acceptance of low standards by Howard Webb & the PL have ruined aspects of the beautiful game.

It should never have been allowed to fester for so long, its not tribal or subjective to highlight week-in, week-out that these people are getting so many things wrong.
We know its a difficult job but the more they are aided by technology, full time status and observational discussion the more they get stuff wrong.
But they won't accept it, they close ranks, make an odd apology but generally think they're 99% correct, and then take themselves off to Germany to be made to look like right pricks.

Something is fundamentally wrong with the approach, training, discipline, re-training and in particular the attitude with the English football officials.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Today at 10:10:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:06:43 pm
Even Klopp said he'd vote to get rid of it in the PL because the officials can't use it.

VAR is only worth the hassle if decisions are made both quickly and accurately.

It wasn't VAR that ruled out the goal though. The linesman alerted the referee. The issue is the laws of the game, did the on-field officials make a clear and obvious error. That is what took so long to decide. 
