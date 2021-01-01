« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133] 134   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)  (Read 88514 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 09:42:50 pm »
Maybe we'll get a few more decisions now that we've got a baldy in charge.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm »
How is this Reijnders fella playing for the Netherlands he's shite
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,724
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:37:16 pm
I really hope we get a similar situation in this tournament, because the VAR shouldn't be deciding that. I wonder, if a ref crew from a different country would have had the ref go to the monitor.

I thought they'd said that on subjective decisions the ref would go to the monitor to prevent re-refereeing?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,360
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 09:44:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:36 pm
I thought they'd said that on subjective decisions the ref would go to the monitor to prevent re-refereeing?

Yeah that's what I was getting at.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,355
  • Bam!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:26 pm
How is this Reijnders fella playing for the Netherlands he's shite

Got 3 injuries to players that could start ahead of him
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 09:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:40:44 pm
Didnt realise Gini had ended up in Saudi.

Kind of sad that the bulk of one of our greatest ever sides and (arguably) our greatest ever player sold out to go there
FFS really. So disappointing. They really dont need the money.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm »
Feel like the other Dutch players have been ignoring Gakpo most of the game, but he's the only one offering any threat.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
even sky match commentary have had enough

'VAR was working perfectly at this tournament until the Premier League referees got involved".
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,587
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:36 pm
I thought they'd said that on subjective decisions the ref would go to the monitor to prevent re-refereeing?

They might have said that and it clearly says in the VAR protocol that that's the way to do it, but PGMOL haven't been following that all season. Why would English refs start doing that now?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,591
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:44:12 pm
Got 3 injuries to players that could start ahead of him

Add De Jong and Koopmeiners into this side and the Netherlands would look a lot better
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:39:49 pm
Apparently the delay was because Atwell was counting how many Liverpool players are in each squad.
...And he had to take his boots and socks off...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,355
  • Bam!
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:45:29 pm
Add De Jong and Koopmeiners into this side and the Netherlands would look a lot better

Yep, De Roon missing too who has been good lately.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,360
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 09:46:59 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:45:27 pm
They might have said that and it clearly says in the VAR protocol that that's the way to do it, but PGMOL haven't been following that all season. Why would English refs start doing that now?

I thought it was the rules of this competition that subjective calls go to the monitor?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,312
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 09:48:05 pm »
France's attack has been shocking tonight
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,386
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 09:48:26 pm »
Rabiot should be banned from entering the opposition box for his own good
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,312
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:45:10 pm
even sky match commentary have had enough

'VAR was working perfectly at this tournament until the Premier League referees got involved".

Yet the numpties in the boardroom have voted to keep it
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,484
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5296 on: Today at 09:50:17 pm »
5 mins injury time. The VAR check took that on its own.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5297 on: Today at 09:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:17 pm
5 mins injury time. The VAR check took that on its own.

Yep
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,054
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5298 on: Today at 09:51:22 pm »
5 mins stoppage time?
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,306
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5299 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm »
Cody has done well in attack and defense
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,622
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5300 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
WHO decides it's +5 minutes?
 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,306
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5301 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:17 pm
5 mins injury time. The VAR check took that on its own.
someone somewhere has decided that excessive extra time is bad - probably TV schedules
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5302 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Stalemate
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,587
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5303 on: Today at 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:46:59 pm
I thought it was the rules of this competition that subjective calls go to the monitor?

It says in the Premier League regulations that in terms of VAR-usage they follow IFAB's VAR-protocol, where it says subjective decisions should go to the monitor. PGMOL still don't seem to follow those rules. Why should the refs even if they're in a different competition?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,417
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5304 on: Today at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:49:07 pm
Yet the numpties in the boardroom have voted to keep it
Really don't know how many times it needs to be said. It's not VAR that is the problem - see this tournament as an example. It's shit (English) referees.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5305 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
Do apologises come into the tiebreaks in case Netherlands and France finish level?
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 09:55:58 pm »
Cody was great tonight. Especially in defensive duties
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5307 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Absolute shite. Poor quality on the pitch and two boring, negative managers off it.

Both teams still better than England though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,327
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5308 on: Today at 09:56:58 pm »
Who the fuck decided it was a good idea to have English officials at this tournament.

What an embarrassment to the profession they are.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5309 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
Awful game. Like a pre season friendly
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5310 on: Today at 09:58:02 pm »
Rooney makes Danny Murphy sound cheerful.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5311 on: Today at 09:58:13 pm »
Gakpo has been Holland's best player across both games. Thought VVD was very good tonight as well.

Holland/Austria should be a good game, the Austrians will fancy their chances after their performance and result earlier.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5312 on: Today at 09:58:22 pm »
That's Poland gone then
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5313 on: Today at 09:59:27 pm »
Shocking decision to rule that goal out. Gets worse every time you see it.
Good process boys.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,360
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5314 on: Today at 10:02:05 pm »
At least that's the last we will see of Taylor at this tournament.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,221
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5315 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm »
To be fair seeing the replays and their breakdown on MOTD do agree it was the wrong decision.

I think if they didn't take so long with the VAR it would be more understandable as it's so subjective you just say go with the onfield decision but they've took so long and come up with probably the wrong decision.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5316 on: Today at 10:02:41 pm »
Dreadful decision. The angle from behind shows that the keeper is in front of the Dutch bloke!
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5317 on: Today at 10:02:57 pm »
English referees love being at the centre of attention
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5318 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm »
VAR isn't the problem. English refs are.

Ban English refs from football. Simple as that.
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
  • Hates Poodles
Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
« Reply #5319 on: Today at 10:03:06 pm »
Taylor proves to the whole of Europe what a useless sack of shit he is.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133] 134   Go Up
« previous next »
 