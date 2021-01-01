Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I really hope we get a similar situation in this tournament, because the VAR shouldn't be deciding that. I wonder, if a ref crew from a different country would have had the ref go to the monitor.
I thought they'd said that on subjective decisions the ref would go to the monitor to prevent re-refereeing?
How is this Reijnders fella playing for the Netherlands he's shite
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Didnt realise Gini had ended up in Saudi.Kind of sad that the bulk of one of our greatest ever sides and (arguably) our greatest ever player sold out to go there
Got 3 injuries to players that could start ahead of him
Apparently the delay was because Atwell was counting how many Liverpool players are in each squad.
Add De Jong and Koopmeiners into this side and the Netherlands would look a lot better
They might have said that and it clearly says in the VAR protocol that that's the way to do it, but PGMOL haven't been following that all season. Why would English refs start doing that now?
even sky match commentary have had enough 'VAR was working perfectly at this tournament until the Premier League referees got involved".
5 mins injury time. The VAR check took that on its own.
I thought it was the rules of this competition that subjective calls go to the monitor?
Yet the numpties in the boardroom have voted to keep it
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]