UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)

Slippers

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5040 on: Today at 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:13:50 pm
Taylor giving soft free kicks to an Arsenal player

Imagine that.
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5041 on: Today at 08:15:17 pm
with the way Red Ron plays the Dutch aren't going to get many chances. They have to take it against France before Mbappe comes on.
jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5042 on: Today at 08:16:08 pm
So funny, to see him fall over. 😂
Oskar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5043 on: Today at 08:16:16 pm
Bizarre play between Rabiot and Griezmann, just take the chance and score.
koptommy93

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5044 on: Today at 08:16:54 pm
why did rabiot pass??
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5045 on: Today at 08:16:59 pm
Rabiot has no business starting for France.
cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5046 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:14:40 pm
Imagine that.

Unheard of!

That takes some doing by Rabiot for it not to be a goal there
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5047 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:16:16 pm
Bizarre play between Rabiot and Griezmann, just take the chance and score.
Rabiot didn't look at the goal once. Fully committed to the pass...
Hazell

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5048 on: Today at 08:18:08 pm
Lovely from Gakpo. We should sign this lad.
BoRed

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5049 on: Today at 08:18:09 pm
Cody's on fire :)
jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5050 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm
Unlucky Cody.
Ray K

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5051 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm
Cody's been sharp this tournament.
Rush 82

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5052 on: Today at 08:18:17 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:08:19 pm
Virgil is a one man defence so far
love that he isnt mucking about - just clear it when needed
Oskar

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5053 on: Today at 08:18:24 pm
Great play and effort by Gakpo, started really well again.

Good save by Maignan.
Ycuzz

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5054 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm
Shite press from France led to that chance for Gakpo.
Boston Bosox

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5055 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm
Good Effort Cody
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5056 on: Today at 08:19:47 pm
Gakpo since the beard  has become a different beast.  ;D
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5057 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm
Agree with the consensus Cody looking dangerous off the left, definitely carries a goal threat cutting in
Fruity

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5058 on: Today at 08:28:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:22:32 pm
Agree with the consensus Cody looking dangerous off the left, definitely carries a goal threat cutting in

spoke to soon
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5059 on: Today at 08:28:42 pm
So Hollands game plan is to attack with their attackers.

elsewhere

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5060 on: Today at 08:32:12 pm
Nunez has to start the 2h
elsewhere

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5061 on: Today at 08:33:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Gakpo since the beard  has become a different beast.  ;D
He's been a beardst.
cdav

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5062 on: Today at 08:33:35 pm
Taylor is such a shit ref
Fromola

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5063 on: Today at 08:33:38 pm
France attack is limp without Mbappe.

Dembele, Rabiot and Thuram are not very good.
jillcwhomever

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5064 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm
This is a weird game, quite slow at times. Taylor getting it wrong as usual.
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5065 on: Today at 08:34:22 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:28:14 pm
spoke to soon
Well even the best get it wrong sometimes.

Ill leave it up to you to decide if I mean Cody or myself
whtwht

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5066 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm
Anthony Taylor ruining football games
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Boaty McBoatface

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5067 on: Today at 08:34:40 pm
Why does that headband piss me off so much?
smicer07

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5068 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm
Typical Taylor decision there.
David in Edinburgh

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5069 on: Today at 08:35:15 pm
If France bring on Konate Taylor won't know who to favour. Right now it's easy for the twat.
Egyptian36

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5070 on: Today at 08:35:19 pm

First time seeing this referee. He is terrible.
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5071 on: Today at 08:35:20 pm
Lots of soft free kicks
Mister Flip Flop

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5072 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm
Standard of football in this tournament is really poor. Players look knackered.
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5073 on: Today at 08:35:42 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:33:35 pm
Taylor is such a shit ref
Poor decision, buying that Griezmann dive
Wullie160975

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5074 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm
I bet van Dijk walked over to the coin toss, saw Taylor and thought "oh fuck, not you again".
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5075 on: Today at 08:36:15 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:35:19 pm
First time seeing this referee. He is terrible.
Youve never seen him ref us before?
jepovic

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5076 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm
VVD one man defense, Gakpo one man attack
Ycuzz

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5077 on: Today at 08:36:38 pm
Quite.. uhm.. pedestrian this stuff..
duvva 💅

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5078 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm
Good work from Simons until the shot
Samie

Re: UEFA euro 2024 - Germany (14 june - 14 july)
Reply #5079 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm
The Dutch need van Basten Weghost on.
