This horrible to watch, a 100 million Midfielder who cannot turn on the ball.



Rice is atrocious in this montage.



He has no spatial awareness whatsoever.



https://x.com/CF_Compss/status/1804065719090299009



That video also shows how incredibly static England's front four are. Maybe it's because they know Rice won't pass it forward but I think only Foden (once) made any meaningful movement in that entire clip.You can really see that England have spent no time on the training ground working on attacking patterns (or pressing!).