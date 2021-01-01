It's funny how you recall certain things on this forum. I remember posting on here in the wake of England's 4-1 loss to Germany in 2010. Similar to the current England team, the thing that dumfounded everyone with the "golden generation" was how could a group of players who were stalwarts at their clubs look so disjointed in the national team?I theorised then (and still theorise now) that when you take away their club mates, and disarm them of the surrounding quality that those club-mates provide, then it quickly becomes apparent that most English players are nowhere near as good as they're made out to be. Yet rather than just acknowledge that, it's the manager, selection, formation and tactics that get put under the microscope - and blamed for the ongoing failuresI remember I was pounced on when I said this in 2010, and suspect I'll be pounced on again, but please, hear me out on this because the parallels are quite clear if you look at them objectively. For example, Rio Ferdinand played in front of Edwin van der Sar and next to Nemanja Vidić. John Terry and Ashley Cole played in front of peak Petr Cech and alongside Ricardo Carvalho.Frank Lampard's and Joe Cole's tenures at Chelsea saw them play alongside the likes of Makelele, Ballack, Essien and Robben. At Liverpool, Gerrard played with Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano (neither of whom - it should be noted - ever played out on the right wing to accommodate Stevie) as well as peak Fernando Torres. You then had Rooney who benefited from the likes of Ronaldo and RVP, as well as Beckham, who due to the popularity of his brand got to rub shoulders with Zizou, Brazil Ronaldo and FigoI'm not going to repeat this with the current England side because (a) I can't be arsed and (b) I think I've made my point. However if you run through it in your head, and look at the quality of club mates that the current English crop play next to at club level, then the parallels should jump out. The pennies should drop. It's not Southgate, or his tactics, or his formations, or his team selections that are stopping this England side from winning this tournament, anymore than it was Sven or Fabio who stopped the golden generation from being crowned undisputed champions of the universeJust my 2 cents